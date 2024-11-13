Council fires city manager

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After 45 minutes in executive session at a special meeting held on Friday, the city council emerged and without discussion or explanation voted by a three-to-one margin to fire City Manager Jonathan DeLaBruere. According to the motion to enter executive session the purpose of going behind closed doors was to seek legal advice from the city’s lawyer.

As soon as the council returned to open session council member Rick Ufford-Chase was recognized and said, “I move that we terminate the contract between Jonathan DeLaBruere, city manager and the city of Newport effective immediately…

