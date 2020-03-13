Corned Beef & Cabbage Luncheon in Barton

Please join Barton Area Senior Services, Inc. (BASSI) for a corned beef and cabbage lunch on March 17th at 11:45 at the Barton meal site in the downstairs of the Barton Memorial Building. Information on Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, and March for Meals will be presented.

It is at a vital time to get the word out about the program by reaching out to community leaders. BASSI hopes to increase the volunteer staff and the sustainability of the program.



















Please join Barton Area Senior Services, Inc. (BASSI) for a corned beef and

cabbage lunch on March 17th at 11:45 at the Barton meal site in the

downstairs of the Barton

Memorial Building.

Information on Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, and March for Meals will be

presented.

It is at a vital time to get the word out about the program by reaching out

to community leaders. BASSI hopes to increase the volunteer staff and the

sustainability of the program.

It is at a vital time to get the word out about the program by reaching out to community leaders. BASSI hopes to increase the volunteer staff and the sustainability of the program.