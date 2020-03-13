Corned Beef & Cabbage Luncheon in Barton
Please join Barton Area Senior Services, Inc. (BASSI) for a corned beef and cabbage lunch on March 17th at 11:45 at the Barton meal site in the downstairs of the Barton Memorial Building. Information on Meals on Wheels, Council on Aging, and March for Meals will be presented.
It is at a vital time to get the word out about the program by reaching out to community leaders. BASSI hopes to increase the volunteer staff and the sustainability of the program.
