Construction at Willoughby’s south end

The Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation (FPR) is working on expanding the parking area at the south end of Lake Willoughby in Westmore. The department’s efforts to eliminate congestion along Route 5A and make Willoughby State Forest more accessible began last fall and is expected to last until November. Currently workers are focused on building parking lots, a car-top boat ramp, and new trails. There will be significant disruption of the normal patterns of movement at the south end of the lake while construction is going on, the department says. Photo by Joseph Gresser