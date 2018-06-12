Cole pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2016 fatal crash

copyright the Chronicle June 13, 2018

NEWPORT — Joshua Cole was facing a jury trial scheduled to start June 27. He’d been charged with, and pled innocent to, two charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence (DUI) with a resulting fatality, grossly negligent driving resulting in a serious injury, and grossly negligent driving resulting in a fatality.

That trial was canceled on May 18 when Judge Robert Bent accepted guilty pleas to three felonies, the two manslaughter charges and grossly negligent driving that resulted in a serious injury.

