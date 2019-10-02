Civil War drummer boy honored

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY — More than 70 people gathered before the Derby Civil War monument on a rainy Saturday to honor the memory of Willie Johnston, a drummer boy in the Union Army, who was and remains the youngest person to have earned the nation’s highest military honor, the Congressional Medal of Honor.

A number of local residents, led by Colin Carter with significant help from Ernie Emmerson, spent the last two years raising money to put up a monument, made by Heritage Memorials in Newport, briefly recounting young Willie’s story.