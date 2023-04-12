City manager to retire

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — In a letter sent out Monday morning, Newport City Manager Laura Dolgin announced her intention to retire from the post she has held for the past eight years. In it Ms. Dolgin said she will step down on June 2.

Ms. Dolgin said she and her husband, Rick Geisel, have bought a home in Charlottesville, Virginia, and plan to move there to be near her sister and family. She said the couple’s Derby home was just put on the market.

In her letter, Ms. Dolgin said she looks back at her time in the municipal building as one during which “I have had many enriching and rewarding experiences.”..

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)