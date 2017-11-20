Chronic pain management presentation

Better Bones of the Northeast Kingdom, an osteoporosis education and support group, welcomes pain management specialist Dr. Margaret A. Caudill, MD, PhD, MPH, of the Geisel School of Medicine and the Dartmouth Institute as guest speaker for their next meeting on Saturday, December 2, at 1 p.m.

Dr. Caudill is the author of “Managing Pain Before It Manages You,” fourth edition, a patient workbook in print for over 20 years and translated into six languages. All are welcome to attend this free presentation, which will focus on coping skills for chronic pain management. The presentation will take place in the community room of the Community National Bank in Derby.

To register for this event, please visit www.BetterBonesNEK.org, or contact Mary King at (802) 535-2011. — submitted by Mary King.