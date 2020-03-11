Chief Deputy Brooks resigns

by Meghan Wayland

BARTON — Longtime Chief Deputy Phil Brooks resigned from the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department in February.

“I didn’t think a year ago that I’d be sitting in this position now,” he said in a phone interview on Sunday.

“On a personal note,” he said, “it’s a tough transition. But it was time for me. I’ll land on my feet.”

