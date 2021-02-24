Change in travel rules for vaccinated people effective Tuesday (Feb. 23)

Fully vaccinated people who travel to and from Vermont will no longer need to quarantine, effective tomorrow (Feb. 23). Fully vaccinated means it’s been at least two weeks since your final dose.

Travelers must be able to prove they have been fully vaccinated, Governor Phil Scott said at Friday’s press conference. He encouraged people to carry the federally-issued card they receive when they are vaccinated with them and be prepared to show it when asked.

Gov. Scott acknowledged there are many areas that will be impacted and questions to be answered. Additional updates are expected this week, he said.

Prepare for your vaccination by creating an online account now

Vermont is currently vaccinating people age 70 and older. But even if you are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, you can get a head start on the process now by creating your account in our online system. That way, it’ll be smooth sailing when it’s your turn to make an appointment for your first dose. Learn more at healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.

Slow the spread of COVID-19 — get tested!

The sooner you know if you have the virus, the sooner you can protect yourself, your loved ones and your community from COVID-19. If you got together with anyone outside your household, think you might have been exposed to the virus, or have any symptoms (no matter how mild) — get tested!

There are sites available around the state for COVID-19 testing, with more open daily. Make an appointment at healthvermont.gov/testing. Many test sites now allow Vermonters to take their own samples using a short swab in your nose.

If you’re a close contact of someone with COVID-19, you can use this timeline to help guide when to get tested.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, please contact your health care provider so they can refer you for testing. If you don’t have a provider, you can call 2-1-1.

New on healthvermont.gov

According to current data, people are more likely to get COVID-19 through close contact to another case, and less likely to be associated with an outbreak. While we are still seeing outbreaks across the state, they are not as impactful as they were in October and early November. Learn more in in our latest Weekly Data Summary Spotlight.

COVID-19 Activity in Vermont

As of 12 p.m. on February 22, 2021

Data is updated daily.

NOTE: Numbers for monitoring are no longer reported on the dashboard, as our COVID-19 reporting evolves to share the most relevant information. We continue to internally track travelers and contacts monitored, and people who have completed monitoring.

Description Number New cases* 102 (14,608 total) Currently hospitalized 37 Hospitalized in ICU 13 Hospitalized under investigation 1 Percent Positive (7-day average) 1.6% People tested 325,694 Total tests 1,024,572 Total people recovered 11,761 Deaths+ 198

Find more data on COVID-19 Activity at: healthvermont.gov/currentactivity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Data

As of 12 p.m. on February 20, 2021

Data is updated Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Description Number Total people who have received least one dose of vaccine 86,086

(15.5% of population) Total people who have received two doses of vaccine (completed)

43,738

Find more vaccine data on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard: healthvermont.gov/covid19-vaccine-data.

Additional Resources About Vaccination and More

Find answers to your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine from the CDC: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html .

Get Vermont-specific information in our Frequently Asked Questions .

Sign up for the COVID-19 Weekly Email Update .

Find information sheets, posters and toolkits, as well as translated materials on our Resources web page.

Take Care of Your Emotional and Mental Health

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs emotional support, help is available 24/7:

Call your local mental health crisis line .

Text VT to 741741 to talk with someone at the Crisis Text Line.

Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

You can also get more information and resources:

Visit our Coping with Stress web page.

Get connected to Alcohol and Drug Support Services at VT Helplink.

Get self-help tips and connect to mental health services at COVID Support VT.

