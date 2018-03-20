Cecilia Zabala to perform in Westmore on March 28

There will be a concert at the Westmore Community Church featuring the Argentinian musician, Cecilia Zabala. The performance will be on Wednesday, March 28, at 7 p.m., followed by a reception afterwards.

This is a wonderful opportunity to hear music from an accomplished world music artist. There is a $10 suggested donation.

Ms. Zabala was born in Buenos Aires, and is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter. She expresses her musical creativity using her guitar and voice, creating original compositions that blend sensitivity, emotion, and intuition with her virtuosity on the guitar. Her music draws on a rich mixture of influences, from Argentinian folklore, jazz, tango, and Brazilian music.

Over the course of a 20-year career, she has released nine albums with her own compositions and arrangements in various musical styles, and will be recording her tenth later this year — a live album in Buenos Aries.

Since 2006, she has toured extensively throughout Europe, North America and Latin America. In 2009 she was part of the “International Guitar Night” project in the U.K., Canada and the United States.

In the United States, she has performed in the Latin Alternative Music Conference, and, in 2017, at the South by Southwest Arts festival. In addition to her concerts, Ms. Zabala gives workshops and master classes focused on Argentine music, the composition of songs, and guitar arrangements. More information can be found on her website: www.ceciliazabala.com.ar. — submitted by Ben Kinsley.