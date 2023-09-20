Carbon monoxide at Coventry school

by Joseph Gresser

COVENTRY — On August 12, a poorly placed piece of construction equipment allowed carbon monoxide (CO) to be sucked into the Coventry Village School’s ventilation system. The toxic gas affected several children in one classroom and caused the evacuation of the school.

Several students were taken to North Country Hospital where they were checked out and released. School closed early on Tuesday and remained shut on Wednesday while firefighters from the Newport Fire Department checked to see the building was free of the gas and installed CO detectors throughout the building.

Superintendent Elaine Collins, of the North Country Supervisory Union, said a safety feature that was part of the school’s ventilation system, in this instance, made the situation worse….

