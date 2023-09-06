Canoes race in Island Pond

by Matthew Wilson

ISLAND POND — Over land and over water, this village was full of people on the move Sunday. With a combination marathon and bike race early in the day, it only made sense that a race on the water would happen as well. Paddles in hand, canoers saw who was the fastest to circle Island Pond’s island.

As part of the seventeenth annual Pond-A-Thon races, people took to local trails on foot and by bike…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)