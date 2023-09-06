Events and activities

Canoes race in Island Pond

Gregg Miller gives the command, and pairs of racers take to the water as quickly as they can. Running into the water and leaping in their crafts as fast as they could, the boaters scrambled to get an early edge from the get-go. Photos by Matthew Wilson

 

by Matthew Wilson

ISLAND POND — Over land and over water, this village was full of people on the move Sunday.  With a combination marathon and bike race early in the day, it only made sense that a race on the water would happen as well.  Paddles in hand, canoers saw who was the fastest to circle Island Pond’s island.

As part of the seventeenth annual Pond-A-Thon races, people took to local trails on foot and by bike…

