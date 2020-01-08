Can you identify anyone?

“This photo was taken in 1940 in front of the Bray Wood Heel Company that was located on the Barton River in Orleans. My father, Stephen “Step” Malshuk, is the 4th “complete” person (the first person on the left is only 1/2 visible) to the right in the front row. My mother could not identify anyone else in the photo. Maybe a reader of the Chronicle might recognize a family member.”

