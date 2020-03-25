Businesses and nonprofits told to work from home

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced additional mitigation measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In consultation with the Department of Health, Governor Scott has directed all businesses and not-for-profit entities – to the maximum extent possible – to put into place telecommuting or work-from-home procedures, no later than 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 23.

“We’re now entering a new phase in this fight to flatten the curve,” said Governor Scott. “Vermonters should also expect additional steps in the coming days that will further reduce contact and direct more to stay home in order to keep everyone safe.”

This order follows further reductions to the allowable size of non-essential mass gatherings to no more than 10 people and the closure of all close-contact businesses, both announced Saturday, March 21.

At this time, any entities not required to close under a previous order, or unable to implement work-from-home procedures, must implement – and publicly post – CDC and the Vermont Department of Health guidance related to COVID-19, including:

Maintaining a distance of six feet between people;

Ensuring employees practice appropriate hygiene measures, including regular, thorough handwashing;

Ensuring that employees who are sick remain home; and

Regularly cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The Governor has also said Vermonters should prepare for a forthcoming announcement on further restrictions and a stay-at-home directive. He further advised all Vermonters, “All of us should already be taking personal responsibility to physically distance ourselves from others and to follow the guidance in place to help keep each other healthy and safe.”

For details on these new measures, click here to read the full addendum.

Commercial entities, employers, event sponsors and others with questions should contact the State Emergency Operations Center at 800-347-0488.

For the latest information and guidance relating to Vermont’s COVID-19 response, visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid19.