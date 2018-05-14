Burke Mountain to host forest industry summit

Registration for the first annual Vermont Forest Industry Summit will open soon. Make plans to join the Working Lands Enterprise Board Forestry Committee, the Vermont Sustainable Jobs Fund and our forest and wood products industry partners on June 28 and 29 at Burke Mountain Resort in East Burke.

Participants in the Forest Industry Summit can network with industry members from throughout the forest and wood products supply chains; learn about new innovations, technologies and products shaping the industry’s future; enjoy great food, speakers and hospitality.

Plan to arrive Thursday late afternoon for an evening reception featuring a guest speaker, cash bar and overnight accommodation, then stay for Friday’s all-day summit.

Details on speakers and presentation topics will be announced when registration opens. — from the Vermont Wood Works Council.