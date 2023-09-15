Bomb robot secures suspicious package

Thursday, September 14, the Derby Line Fire Department and members of the Vermont State Police, including its Bomb Squad join agents from Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Protective Service at the Interstate 91 port of entry Thursday. An incident there caused the closure of northbound Interstate 91 from Exit 28 to the border and diverted southbound traffic in Canada to the Route 5 port of entry in Derby Line. In Derby Line, the Caswell Avenue Bridge was also blocked off. The closure began around noon, leading to a back-up of trucks headed north. The border and Interstate were reopened at 6 p.m.

Just after the Derby Line Fire Department was sent home, Customs and Border Protection Agents walk past the Vermont State Police bomb robot, which has a blue bag in its claw. Law enforcement officers and a dog then went to look at a black vehicle parked in the inspection lane at the border station. The bomb robot, controlled by an operator looking through its cameras, is capable of opening car doors and removing packages and denotating them if necessary. The incident was declared over and the Interstate reopened not long after this photograph was taken.

Photos by Joseph Gresser