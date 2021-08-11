Bend residents consider possible changes

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO BEND — About 30 people gathered near St. Michael’s Catholic Church on the evening of August 5 to talk about the future of a small village on the banks of the Lamoille River.

For many years Greensboro Bend has been a sleepy hamlet with a single store, a trucking company, and a childcare center as its only businesses. Anyone who takes more than a cursory glance at the buildings on the village’s main street can see it was once a bustling place with an array of stores.

For those who could not imagine a prosperous Greensboro Bend, Greensboro Town Clerk Kim Greaves brought a portrait of the village in better days painted and assembled from scrap wood by Roland Rochette, a long-time Greensboro Bend resident who died in 1986 just short of his hundredth birthday.

