Barton zoning is issue for March

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — After Town Clerk and Treasurer Kristin Atwood warned select board members precipitous action could jeopardize future FEMA money, the board decided to think further before putting a measure to eliminate the town’s zoning ordinance before voters. An item on Monday’s agenda called for a vote to call a special Town Meeting to do away with zoning in town.

Board chair Jeff Cota, who attended the meeting via telephone, argued that there is no point in having a bylaw that can’t be enforced. As he went on board member Ryan Racine realized Mr. Cota was talking about the town’s attempts to enforce an ordinance to get a property owned by Brent Bapp cleaned up.

“That’s a junky yard ordinance, not zoning,” he said….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)