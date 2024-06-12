Barton Village looks at flood mitigation

by Kenzie Strange

BARTON VILLAGE — Flooding is on people’s minds here, with some people cleaning up damage from last year, some seeing their property lines getting eaten away by the rising Barton River, and aware the state is entering flood season again.

“I’ve lost 15 feet and four trees,” one community member said.

“I’ve lost 10 feet or 12 feet,” another said, adding, “It’s hard to see your life’s work go down the river,” and noting frustration when people say, “the river does what the river does.”

About 20 people came to the Barton Memorial Building Monday to talk about the Resilience Initiative for Vermont Empowerment and Recovery (RIVER) project. …

