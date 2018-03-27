Barton principal ruffles feathers

copyright the Chronicle March 28, 2018

BARTON — Some teachers, staff, and parents are alarmed by the rate at which personnel have departed Barton Academy and Graded School since a change in administration. And they fear the Barton School Board is rubber-stamping administrative recommendations rather than providing oversight.

And some, while acknowledging a shakeup that hasn’t always been comfortable, are enthusiastic defenders of Principal Kim Wheelock, who they say has brought new energy and programs to the school and has the best interests of students at heart.

