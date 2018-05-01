Barton man charged for shooting smoke detector

copyright the Chronicle May 2, 2018

NEWPORT — Police say a Barton man took matters into his own hands when his smoke detector went off while he was cooking Monday evening. According to a press release from the State Police, 68-year-old Leroy Mason handled the situation by firing two rounds from his 20-gauge shotgun at the alarm.

