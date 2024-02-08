Autopsy reveals identity of Derby woman found dead in Troy

Autopsy completed, victim identified as VSP investigation continues into woman’s death in Troy

TROY, Vermont (Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024) — An autopsy was completed late Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 7, 2024, on the woman whose body was discovered Tuesday in the town of Troy.

The victim’s identity was confirmed as Kayla Wright, 29, of Derby. The autopsy at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined the cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Wednesday, investigators conducted interviews with people who might have relevant information and carried out a court-ordered search warrant at a home on Vermont Route 100 in Troy for evidence that could be connected to the homicide. VSP has no one in custody related to this homicide.

The state police, including VSP’s Narcotics Investigation Unit, is receiving assistance on this case from the Newport Police Department, Orleans County Sheriff’s Department and the federal agency Homeland Security Investigations.

Police ask that anyone with information that could assist investigators call the state police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881 or provide an anonymous tip online athttps://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

The state police will continue to share updates as the investigation progresses.