Amish prepare benefit dinner

There will be an Amish benefit dinner on Friday, June 15, from 4 to 7:30 p.m., at the grammar school/Grange Hall now located at 1569 Prospect Hill in Brownington. The public is invited to enjoy a homecooked barbecue chicken dinner with baked beans, cold salads, cakes, homemade ice-cream, and beverages, all being prepared by the Amish community.

Donations from the dinner will help pay the medical bills for their own Shetler family, who lost their loving wife and mother to a massive heart attack this spring. The family is adjusting slowly to the emptiness of their home in Brownington. –– from the Amish community in Brownington.