Alleged shooter to have mental health check

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY LINE—Law enforcement officers from most of the agencies in the area converged on a Caswell Avenue apartment building Monday morning after several people phoned in reports of shots being fired. A State Police press release said the calls started around 9:15 a.m.

According to Vermont State Police Captain Matt Daley, some callers said they thought more than one shooter was involved.

State Police Troopers, Orleans County Sheriff’s deputies, Newport City Police Department patrolmen, Border Patrol agents, and officers from the Department of Motor Vehicles rushed to Derby Line.

Speaking to the press at the State Police’s Derby barracks the same afternoon, Captain Daley said they encountered Alfred Charest, 38, a resident of the building. He said Mr. Charest spoke with officers and gave them information that led them to believe one or two people might have been wounded or worse in the incident.

Some officers entered the apartment building to check on residents and bring them to safety…

