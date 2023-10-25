Albany ponders food share move

by Trisha Ingalls

ALBANY — More than 40 people, an unusually high number, attended last Tuesday’s select board meeting here. Many or most of them showed up as a sign of support for the Albany food share, which is facing the possibility of being moved out of the town hall.

At a previous meeting, select board member Phil Beaudry presented a draft town hall policy that would prohibit any one group from having exclusive recurring use of the town hall, especially on Saturdays. He said the ongoing use of the hall on Saturdays by volunteers from the food share has prevented community members from hosting parties and funerals or other functions there. He said people have complained to him about it…

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)