Abandoned truck fire in Sutton

On Wednesday, September 6 at approximately 6 p.m., the Vermont State Police were notified of a motor vehicle fire on Underpass Rd, Sutton. When VSP Troopers arrived at the location, they observed a Nissan Titan truck in the northbound lane engulfed in flames. The fire was put out by the Sutton Fire Department, which allowed Troopers to confirm that there was no person in the truck. While speaking with eyewitnesses, Troopers learned that the truck had been travelling up the road with a flat tire while on fire , before the male occupant abandoned the vehicle and left the scene. The roadway had to be shut down for approximately one hour during the fire.

The truck fire destroyed the vehicle, as well as damaged the road surface. The fire began to spread to the surrounding trees and brush before the fire department was able to successfully put it out. The Vermont State Police is requesting public assistance with identifying the operator of the vehicle, or any knowledge of the incident.

Anyone with information pertaining to the vehicle fire, or the identity and location of the male in question, is asked to contact Tpr. Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury barracks. Tips may also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.