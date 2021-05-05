Leaderboard Banner
A million meals – a pandemic success story

"The meals from Parker Pie have been so generous, so creative, and so thoughtful," said Shelah Vogel, a volunteer who delivers Everyone Eats meals to an elderly neighbor. "It's been a wonderful, wonderful program and they've done such a fantastic job." Pictured from left to right are a few of the frontline workers who've made one million meals statewide since the start of the pandemic: bartender Taylor Altman, co-owner and kitchen manager Sterling Trail, bartender Maggie Jean McPartlen, and line cook Riley Booth. Photo by Meghan Wayland

 

by Sylvia C. Dodge

The ingenuity of Vermont nonprofit groups, restaurants, and countless volunteers has turned a COVID-19 problem into a success story.  Last week, the Vermont Everyone Eats program served its millionth meal.  The program generated $10-million in revenue for struggling restaurants, infused nearly $1-million into farms and food-producing businesses, and fed Vermonters experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic.

Alida Farrell, food access coordinator at Green Mountain Farm-to-School in Newport, termed the program a “three pillar” assault on the economic and social problems caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been a win, win, win” response to a difficult situation, she said.

