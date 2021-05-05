A million meals – a pandemic success story

by Sylvia C. Dodge

The ingenuity of Vermont nonprofit groups, restaurants, and countless volunteers has turned a COVID-19 problem into a success story. Last week, the Vermont Everyone Eats program served its millionth meal. The program generated $10-million in revenue for struggling restaurants, infused nearly $1-million into farms and food-producing businesses, and fed Vermonters experiencing food insecurity due to the pandemic.

Alida Farrell, food access coordinator at Green Mountain Farm-to-School in Newport, termed the program a “three pillar” assault on the economic and social problems caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been a win, win, win” response to a difficult situation, she said.

