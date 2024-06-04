6.5.2024 Obituaries & Committals

Mark W. Tarbox

Mark W. Tarbox, 73, of Derby, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Burlington, surrounded by his wife and daughters.He was born August 23, 1950, in Newport, a son of Neal and Daisy (Sanderson) Tarbox. On August 12, 1978, he married the love of his life, Sharon Stratton, who survives him. Mark had an outstanding passion for this country and law enforcement, starting his career at a young age and enlisting in the U.S. Army. Upon completion, he became an officer at the Orleans Police Department, later transitioning to be an officer at the Newport City Police Department. Mark then began his career at the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, starting as a deputy Sheriff and later becoming the elected Orleans County Sheriff. After Mark’s retirement from law enforcement, his passion for helping others was never far. He then began working at North Country Union Junior High School as a paraeducator, and during the summer months was the shooting sports director at the Mount Norris Boy Scout Camp. Mark loved his family beyond measure and loved being outdoors. His love for hunting, fishing, gardening, and helping others will forever live on.He is survived by his wife, Sharon Stratton-Tarbox, of Derby; his daughters: Ashleigh Brock and husband Jordan, and Shawna Royer and partner, Josh Rozier; his grandchildren: Kayla Welch, Hunter Royer, Lillie Royer, Kiptyn Brock, Harper Brock, and Bryce Brock; a brother: Neal Tarbox and his wife, Judy, of Virginia; sisters: Kim Bryce and husband, John, of Orleans, and Terri Brown and husband, David, of Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was predeceased by his parents, Neal and Daisy (Sanderson) Tarbox, of Orleans.A celebration of life will be held on June 8 at the Orleans Federated Church, 24 School Street, Orleans, starting at 11 a.m. Light refreshments will follow.In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, an account has been created in Mark’s memory for the vision of helping support local emergency services personnel in their times of need. Contributions can be made at North Country Federal Credit Union, 1474 East Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855, payable to Shawna Royer, memo account Officer One-12.“We will miss you forever and a day, but don’t you worry, we’ll always know your 20.” Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jeannette Rita Labrecque

Jeannette Rita Labrecque, of Barton, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 26, 2024, at the age of 90. Jeannette was born in Newport Center on April 30, 1934, to Ignace and Rachel (Martel) Limoges. She attended Newport Center School and graduated in 1953 and worked at Woolworth’s Store in Newport before she married.

On September 4, 1954, she married Henry Joseph Labrecque of Barton. They resided on the Labrecque family farm where they raised their seven children.

In 1994, they retired from farming and sold the cows. They continued working side-by-side until the passing of Henry in 2012. Jeannette enjoyed raising her family, gardening, especially her flowers, playing cards, dancing, and putting puzzles together. Her favorite holiday was Christmas, and anyone driving by the farm could always count on seeing many Christmas lights. For years Jeannette made wreaths, which were sold in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Connecticut. In the summertime, Jeannette could be seen driving the tractors in the hayfields. She was a member of the Daughters of Isabella and the Ladies Guild of Barton. She was also very active in St. Paul’s Church functions.

She is survived by her six children: Jeannine LaCoss and companion, Rodney Wood, Yvette and husband, George Grenier, Paul Labrecque and companion Tami Stone, Richard and wife, Deana Labrecque, Gisele and husband, John Miner, Monique Paquette and Allen Griffin (son-in-law). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Daniel and wife, Lindsey LaCoss, Michelle and husband, Mathew Gilman, Renee LaCoss, Eric Grenier, Brent and wife, Megan Grenier, Amanda and husband, Tim Duffy, Michael Sanville, Cole and wife, Heather Labrecque, Lana Labrecque, Raegen and husband, Andrew Phillips, Chance and wife, Cassandra Griffin, Armand and wife, Alaina Paquette, Ronnie and wife, Anastacia Paquette, Jeremie Paquette and wife, Erin Hall; 26 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings: Arthur and wife, Claudette Limoges, Therese and husband, Raymond Poutre, Lucille Peters, Pauline Howard, Gertrude and husband, Edward Darby, brother-in-law Maurice Meunier, sister-in-law Raymonde Limoges; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Henry Labrecque; daughter Georgette Griffin; son-in-law Michael Paquette; her parents, Ignace and Rachel Limoges; brothers: George, Real, and Roland Limoges; sisters: Madeline Muguria, Armande Meunier; sisters-in-law: Martha and Yvette Limoges; brothers-in-law: Jon Peters and Gustino Muguria; and by paternal in-laws, Jeremie and Marie Anna Labrecque.

Calling hours will be held at the Curtis Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, on June 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. The funeral will be held on June 15 at St. Paul’s Church in Barton at 11 a.m. with the burial following at Lakeview Cemetery in Westmore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, care of: Todd Wright, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855 or St. Paul’s Church Building Fund, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

COMMITTALS

Edward Day

The family of Edward Day invites all to attend his burial services and celebration of life. The committal will be held at William Dexter Cemetery, in Sheffield, on Friday, June 14, 2024, at noon. Immediately following will be a celebration of life at Happy Days Farm. Feel free to bring a side dish to share and a favorite drink. Casual or golf attire is suggested to honor Ed. All are welcome to attend.

Brian “Skeeter” Lougee

Funeral services for Brian “Skeeter” Lougee will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at St. James the Greater Catholic Church in Island Pond. Burial will follow in the Lakeside Cemetery with full military honors.

Solange Bonin

Funeral services for Solange Bonin will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church on Clermont Terrace in Newport, followed by a burial service at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Coventry Street in Newport with Father Curtis Miller officiating. Family and friends are invited to come and share memories. A celebration of life gathering and luncheon will follow at The Eastside Restaurant in Newport.

Faylene Steere

Committal services for Faylene Steere will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Westlook Cemetery in Glover with Father Curtis Miller officiating. A luncheon will follow at the Glover church.

Nathan Strong

Committal services for Pastor Nathan Strong will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Chamberlin Hill Cemetery in Albany.

Wilbur Locke

A graveside service for Wilbur Locke of East Albany will be celebrated on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Mitchell-McLaren Cemetery in Greensboro with full military honors.