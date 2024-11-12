Obituaries 11.13.2024

Phyllis Firkey

Phyllis Rena (Sargent) Firkey, 88, died at her home in Essex Junction on Monday, November 4, 2024. Phyllis was born in North Troy on April 23, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Hazelton and Rena (Jewett) Sargent.

In 1960, Phyllis married the love of her life, Jerry, and they recently celebrated their sixty-fourth wedding anniversary. Together they raised two children, and went on to gain seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis worked at the Chittenden Bank for 25 years before working at St. Michael’s College for 20 years, and, in her later years, she worked for the Essex Junction school district.

Phyllis was a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox, and a collector of memorabilia. In season, one could always catch her watching a baseball game. Phyllis loved playing bingo with her friends and family. She loved the color red, she loved flowers (especially red roses), and she loved baking. She also loved dancing, and spending summers at their camp in South Hero.

Phyllis’ greatest pleasure in life was her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and two recent additions: her great-great-grandsons!

Phyllis always thought of everyone else first before herself, always making sure everyone had what they needed, and frequently giving to charities. Her kindness, thoughtfulness, huge generosity, and warm smile will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

The family wishes to give a huge thank-you to her granddaughter Sarah Hallihan for providing exceptional care 24/7 to Phyllis during her illness. Especially during Phyllis’ final weeks, her thoughtfulness means more than she’ll ever know.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jerry Firkey, of Essex Junction; her son Peter (Laura Cunningham) Firkey and her daughter Jacquelyn (Kurt) Pollard of South Burlington; her sisters Rachel (George) Ouelette of Milton, and Gloria (Richard) Dean of Newport; seven grandchildren, including Jennifer (Jeremy) Roberts, Sarah (Trevor) Hallihan, Christopher (Brittany) Pollard, Kimberly (Christopher) Riani, Joseph Pollard, Emily Cunningham-Firkey, and Eva Cunningham-Firkey; eight great-grandchildren, including Alyssa Pollard, Noah Roberts, Megan Roberts, Meela Pollard, Ella Folsom, Joshua Bourdeau, Ryan Bourdeau, and Emma Riani; two great-great-grandchildren, Griffin Pollard and Grayson Pollard; and her very special friend Marie Forcier of Newport and Burlington.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Hazelton Sargent Jr. and Duane Sargent.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday, November 7, from 5-8 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home Essex Chapel. A mass of Christian burial was concelebrated by Reverend Marcel Rainville, SSE, and Reverend Charles Ranges, SSE, on Friday, November 8, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s the Archangel Chapel, St. Michael’s College. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Phyllis’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Chapter, 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.

Richard Fletcher

Richard “Dick” F. Fletcher, 89, died peacefully at home on October 18, 2024, after a life well-lived. He was born on August 6, 1935, in Hoboken, New Jersey, to the late Augustus Fletcher and Mary Stella Murtaugh Fletcher. He was the second eldest sibling of two brothers and three sisters.

Dick grew up in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts, graduating from Westwood High School where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball. In 1958 he graduated from Northeastern University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Shortly after that, he was on active duty as an Army officer in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and achieved Army Airborne Ranger designation. The last two years of his service, he was involved in overseeing the construction of 12 underground Atlas intercontinental ballistic missile sites at Plattsburgh Air Force Base in New York.

Dick joined Honeywell International in 1965 until he retired in 1992 when he was the international manager dealing with major projects in the Middle East.

Dick joined the Rotary Club of the Boundary, the first international Rotary Club, in 1992. The club had members from Canada and the U.S. He was president of the club in 1995 to 1996 and his service within Rotary went beyond the club level. He served at the Rotary district level for nine years. Six of those years he was the district chair for Rotary ambassadorial scholarships and Rotary grants for university teachers. He also served as the district coordinator for literacy for three years. In 2007 to 2008, he received the “Rotarian of the Year” award for District 7850 for his service within the district.

As a Rotarian he worked tirelessly for international and youth related causes. He undertook efforts with the Dihele School Project in constructing a vocational boys’ school in the Kinshasa area of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; offered his skills at Camp Massiwippee helping children with physical disabilities; and advocated for the World Affairs Seminar, a unique week-long international educational program for high school students from around the world. Dick’s legacy will forever be cherished by the Rotarian communities in which he served.

Dick served as guardian ad litem for family court for 12 years in Vermont. He volunteered on the orthopedic ward at the Boston Children’s Hospital; was a member of the Vermont Orleans County Citizens Advocacy Council and the Stanstead Historical Society in Quebec, Canada; and board member of Hospital Albert Schweitzer in Haiti, advocating for clean water and high-quality health care.

Prior to moving to Fearrington Village, North Carolina, in 2015, Dick lived in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. During his time in Derby Line, he and his wife, Elizabeth, opened a bed and breakfast: the Birchwood.

Dick was a self-taught musician playing the drums, dabbled in the antique business with his wife, and was a Eucharistic minister in three states. He loved sports and enjoyed playing golf as often as time would allow. Dick made a difference in every organization and activity in which he participated.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joan McGoldrick.

Dick is survived by his wife of 49 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Ferrari, whom he affectionately named “Queen Elizabeth”; beloved son Raymond Gomez of Chelsea, Massachusetts; brother Jack Fletcher (Susan) of Leland, North Carolina; sister Anne Whelan (Richard) of Brookfield, Massachusetts; and sister Mary Fletcher Deal of Parker, Colorado; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Mass was held at the Newman Catholic Community Church in Chapel Hill, North Carolina on Wednesday, November 6 with Father Timothy Kulbicki presiding. A Mass and an inurnment will take place later at St. Edward’s Church and Cemetery in Derby Line.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dick’s name to Hospital Albert Schweitzer, P.O. Box 110091, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15232 or at hashaiti.org. Online condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfunerals.com/obituary/Richard-Fletcher.

Julie Jacobs

Julie Marie Jacobs, born January 4, 1969, of Derby Line, died peacefully at home while surrounded by her loving family on November 3, 2024.

Julie was the eighth of nine children born to Jim and Betty Jacobs. In her years after high school, while furthering her education, she traveled across the country and abroad until she met her husband of 33 years, Rick, of Carson City, Nevada. After meeting her husband, Julie lived in Carson City for three years, where she gave birth to their son, Cade. Later on, Julie and Rick moved back to Derby Line and had their daughter, Kealey. From an early age, Julie had a passion and love for horses, which continued through the years. She eventually fulfilled a lifelong dream of building her and her daughter’s business: Jacobs’ Stables. Through the years, Julie has been an active member of Vermont 4-H. Additionally, Julie formed a partnership with her sister in owning the Morgan Country Store in Morgan.

Julie is survived by her husband, Rick Seguin, her son Cade, his wife, Ashley, and their daughter Vera; her daughter Kealey, her husband, Nick, and their children Gwendolyn and Brody. Julie is also survived by her mother, Betty, and six siblings, along with several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, at the Eastside Restaurant in Newport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Kingdom Hoofbeats 4-H Club by either check or Venmo at @kingdom-hoofbeats-4h. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Maurice Labor

Maurice Arnold Labor, son of William and Adelaide (Bowden) Labor, died on November 9, 2024, in Newport. He was born in Evansville in 1921. He was one of ten children.

He attended graded school in Evansville, and high school in Orleans. Following graduation, he worked for the Sweat and Cummings Furniture Factory until he went to work for Butterfield Tap and Die Company in Derby Line. He moved his family to Derby Line and held a position in the plant for 24 years. Following his years at Butterfield, he then moved to Auburn, Massachusetts, where he became plant superintendent for the John Bath Tool and Die Company, retiring in 1985. He then continued to work out of his home for another four years, continuing to sharpen tools for various businesses. Following the sale of his home in Massachusetts, he and his wife, Elmeira, purchased a home in Florida. Both from Vermont originally, they moved to a lovely, small log home in Morgan for the summers. Amongst other moves in the area, he spent his last years at Sunrise Manor, Michaud Manor in Derby Line, and the Bel-Aire rest home in Newport.

He married Elmeria Geoffrey in 1943, who predeceased him in 2013. He is survived by his son Larry and wife, Pauline, of Morgan; daughter Cynthia and husband, George Manning, of Belize. He has six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Harry, Gilbert, and Harold; his sisters Alice Vinton, Besse Lundeen, Marjorie Lafoe, Anna Johnson, Gladys Shover, and Beverly Royer.

For many years in Auburn, he was very active in the Knights of Columbus as a fourth degree knight.

Maurice loved hunting, fishing, and trap shooting. He belonged to the Derby Fish and Game Club, the Auburn Sportsman Club, and the Sarasota, Florida, Gun Club. His other loves were picking wild berries, and putting in a large garden every summer.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, November 15, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line, where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow at St. Edward’s Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com

Randy Martin

Randy R. Martin, 64, of Craftsbury, died on November 2, 2024, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born on September 25, 1960, in Newport to Percy and Jeannette (Atwood) Martin. On May 3, 1986, he married Michele “Micki” Williams, with whom he shared 38 years of marriage. Together, the couple had three children.

Randy grew up in Craftsbury on the dairy farms operated first by his parents and later by his mother and stepfather, Robert Anderson. He attended Craftsbury Academy, graduating in 1978. During his time in school, he played basketball and soccer and was an active member of the local Future Farmers of America chapter, serving as a statewide officer for the organization for two years.

After graduating high school, Randy began a 40-year career as a carpenter while also continuing to help out on the family farm. In 1982, while attending a party hosted by his close personal friends, Moe and Karen Paquette, Randy met Karen’s sister Micki. The pair began a long-distance relationship, with Micki still living on Long Island, New York, that eventually turned into a lifelong love. They were wed in 1986 and made their home on a portion of Randy’s family farm.

An active member of the community, Randy was a member of the Craftsbury Volunteer Fire Department and served on the Craftsbury school board for over a decade. While on the school board, he also acted as Craftsbury’s representative to the Green Mountain Technology and Career Center board. Randy was perhaps best known in his community as “coach” though; he began volunteering as a youth baseball and basketball coach in the early 1990s, when his own children started playing, and continued to coach for nearly two decades. When Randy wasn’t coaching, he and Micki could be found boisterously supporting their own children, and any other Craftsbury teams, loudly and adamantly.

A lifelong Miami Dolphins fan, Randy could be found every Sunday during football season cheering on, or criticizing, his beloved “Phins” while spending nearly as much time rooting against the hated Patriots. An avid reader of historical fiction, fantasy, and science fiction, Randy amassed a collection of thousands of books over the first six decades of his life before finally switching to his trusty Kindle, which accompanied him wherever he went. All that reading made Randy something of a history and general trivia buff, and he was always more than happy to shout answers from his recliner even if he wasn’t seated directly at the table during game nights.

Following his retirement from work as a carpenter, Randy dove headlong into one of his true passions, one he’d only ever been able to dabble in before: gardening. Every March, he and his mom Jeannette would plant hundreds of tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, and other vegetables. By the fall, Randy’s tomatoes could be found in homes and even restaurants all over northern Vermont, and his pickles and dilly beans were a hit at many a deer camp.

Family was everything to Randy. He supported his children in all facets of life, and while not much of a talker, it was always clear that Dad had their back. One of the proudest, and happiest, moments of his life came when he was able to walk his daughter Lauren down the aisle earlier this year.

In the final five years of his life, Randy earned perhaps his favorite title: Papa. Limited mobility didn’t stop him from serving as the best gardening instructor, movie buddy, tractor driver, and cheese-puff chef that his grandchildren could ask for.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Michele, and by their three children: Andrew Martin and partner, Sabrina Gayle, of Craftsbury; Lauren Paparo and husband, Rick Paparo, of Colchester; and Jason Martin and fiancée, Michaela Morris, of Craftsbury. He is also survived by his two grandchildren: Blake and Josie Martin; his older brother Paul Martin and wife, Rita, of Albany; his sisters-in-law Sheryl Martin and Patty Martin of Craftsbury, Christine Hotelling of Burlington, Karen Williams of Long Island; his brothers-in-law Maurice Paquette and Mike Hotelling of Burlington, Keith Dunbar of Craftsbury, Donald Hespeler of Florida; and by a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends. Randy also had a special place in his heart for his four-legged canine companions, and he is survived by one of those best friends, Poppy.

Randy was predeceased by his parents, Percy Martin and Jeannette Anderson; his stepfather Robert Anderson; his older brothers Bruce and Roger Martin; his father-in-law Walter Williams; his sisters-in-law Stephanie Dunbar, Nancy Hespeler, Karen Paquette; and brother-in-law Robert Williams.

His family would like to thank the staff at North Country Hospital and the University of Vermont Medical Center for the end-of-life care Randy received in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Randy’s memory can be made to the Stephanie Dunbar Memorial Scholarship. Donations can be sent to the Craftsbury Town Clerk’s office, P.O. Box 55, Craftsbury, Vermont 05826. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Joseph Phelan

It is with great sorrow that the family of Joseph Phelan of Punta Gorda, Florida, and Madison, Connecticut, announces his death at the age of 74.

Joe was born on Long Island, New York, and spent many years living in various towns of Long Island as most of his family lived in the New York area. After graduating from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, New Jersey, he worked as a teacher; first at the Montessori School in Larchmont, New York, then in the East Williston School District, where he met Linda, his wife of 47 years. During that time, he earned a master’s degree in marine biology. After ten years of teaching, Joe changed his career path and became an FBI agent working in New Orleans, Louisiana, Long Island, and New York City, New York. He retired after 23 years of service. The next chapter of his life brought Joe and Linda to Newport, where he started a company that renovated houses, then rented them. Joe loved construction. He was able to use his sense of creativity and problem-solving to fix up houses that were in dire need of renovation. While in Vermont, Joe was active with the Rotary. He always admired the people who were part of this wonderful organization and the way they were able to give back to the community.

Joe was known for his strong family ties. No matter how busy he was, he always made time for the people he cared about. He was so proud of his children and their spouses: Rachel and John, Jennifer and Mason, and Joey and Colleen, as well as his five grandchildren: Veronica, Ava, Joseph, Finley, and Jana. They were the light of his life and he was always quite impressed with their accomplishments.

Joe was passionate about politics and enjoyed a lively debate among family. He was also an excellent cook who loved to prepare meals for large parties and did so with ease. Joe had a soft spot for animals, especially for his “grand-dog” Lily. She brought him lots of comfort in the latter years.

Joe enjoyed boating in Florida, Connecticut, and Long Island. In his earlier years he was an avid camper, hiker, and skier. He loved the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, as well as his brother Don, and sisters Beth, Nina, Janet, and Winnie. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lillian, his uncles Al, Paul, and Andy, his aunts Gay, Trudie, Winifred, and Eileen, and his cousins Darcy, Barbara, David, Paul, and Kyle.

Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 7, at St Margaret’s Church, Madison, Connecticut, beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at the Surf Club in Madison, then a procession to Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic, Connecticut, to his final resting place.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Joe’s name: https://www.stjude.org.

DEATH NOTICE

Dr. James Holcomb

Dr. James Holcomb, 76, of Newport died on November 9, 2024, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at the United Church, Third Street, Newport, with the Reverend Peter Hammond officiating.