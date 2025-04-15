Obituaries 4.16.2025

David Kenyon

David Alan Kenyon, 78, of Derby and Colchester, died peacefully on March 10, 2025, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 29, 1947, to Willie Mae Burkett, in Burlington. Soon after, he was adopted by Frederic and Delia (Morcomb) Kenyon of Burlington.

David was a highly respected electrical inspector for the state of Vermont from 1974 to 2000, ensuring safety in many public buildings and multi-family housing units built during that time.

A lifelong resident of Vermont, he grew up on the shores of Lake Champlain in the Queen City Park neighborhood of South Burlington. It was there that he came to love the outdoors, especially fishing and boating. As a child, he had fun playing in the woods and on the lake in rowboats with his cousin Mike Silliman. He also enjoyed hunting and skiing. David attended South Burlington High School where he played football and made many friends.

David met Norma “Jean” Bradbury of South Burlington during high school, and they were married on August 26, 1967, while he was studying electrical engineering at Vermont Technical College (VTC). They honeymooned in Bermuda, and David graduated from VTC in 1968. They spent the summer of 1970 on a road trip exploring Canadian provinces and northern United States, including Alaska, visiting many national parks along the way. The couple enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, and driving the country roads of Vermont by car and motorcycle. Their travels included sailing and cruising in the Caribbean; motorcycle rides around the northeast, the Blue Ridge Mountains, and Florida; and road trips out west and to the Maritime provinces.

Over the years they lived in South Burlington, Randolph Center, Hinesburg, Derby, and Colchester.

David and Jean were blessed with a son: Robert Patrick in 1972, and a daughter: Lisa Ann in 1974. The couple raised their children in South Burlington, not far from their own parents’ homes. David was a family man, sharing his love of reading, snowmobiling, four-wheeling, boating, hunting, and fishing with his children who have fond memories of him playing in the pool, camping in their camper, taking walks in the country, and spending time together with their grandparents. Robert has special memories of hunting adventures with his father in beautiful remote wilderness locations. Lisa especially remembers when she had days off from school and he took her to job sites and restaurants for lunch, as well as skating on the lake, skiing, playing with Matchbox cars, and summer evenings woodchuck hunting with him. The family enjoyed vacations together, including a road trip out west camping along the way, getaways to the ocean in Maine, and trips to Florida. They loved going to a camp at Seymour Lake with “Mamie” and “Bumpa” Bradbury.

After retiring in 2000, David and Jean moved to Derby in 2003 to enjoy country life and the many lakes in the Northeast Kingdom where they frequently went canoeing, fishing, skiing, snowshoeing, biking, and watching wildlife. David enjoyed gunsmithing, recreational target and clay pigeon shooting, cowboy shooting competitions, and watching old western movies and cowboy shows he remembered from his childhood. He always had an interest in history and nature and liked reading books, visiting historic sites, and watching PBS documentaries. Eighteenth-century history was a particular interest of his, shared by his son and grandson.

David and Jean were delighted by the arrival of two grandchildren: Isabella and Nicholas, in the 2000s. They loved spending time with their Grampy, whether it was reading, playing, fishing, going for drives around backcountry roads, or riding on the lawn tractor. His grandchildren had a special bond with him, characterized by endless fun and joking. Some of his grandchildren’s favorite memories with him were waking up to the smell of his pancakes on lazy mornings, boating, skiing, making s’mores around the campfire at their Derby home, and ice cream sundaes. David dearly loved his family and cherished his grandchildren, to whom he bequeathed his signature sense of humor and many joyful childhood memories. Nothing made him happier than spending time with them. His children and grandchildren enjoyed his stories including “Fluff the Kitty” as well as “George and Ruff” stories handed down from Bumpa Bradbury.

In his early 50s, David had the incredible fortune of finding his birth mother, and they formed a quick and loving relationship that brought tremendous joy to both of them. They had a wonderful time together and shared a strong sense of humor. Her family was very welcoming and he greatly enjoyed getting to know them.

David leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of 57 years: Norma Jean (Bradbury) Kenyon; his two wonderful children: Robert (Heather Kenyon-Haff) and Lisa Kenyon Basille; adoring grandchildren: Nicholas Kenyon and Isabella Basille, all of Colchester; and siblings: JoAnn Kenyon of Ogden, Utah, George M. (Mick) Hoyt of Watertown, Connecticut, Diane Knights of Bennington, Keith (Lori) Hoyt of Bennington, and Tracy (Tina) Hoyt of White Creek, New York; sisters-in-law: Judith Bradbury of South Burlington and Christine Tsan (Wylie) of Naperville, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves behind a devoted friend since second grade: Daniel Leonard (Linda), of Ryegate.

David was predeceased by his parents: Frederic and Delia (Morcomb) Kenyon of South Burlington; his birth mother, Willie Mae (Burkett) Hoyt of Bennington; and Jean’s parents: Henry and Eleanor Bradbury of South Burlington; sister-in-law Constance Hoyt of Watertown, Connecticut; and brother-in-law James Knights of Bennington.

There will be a celebration of David’s life in early summer. To be notified please send a message to [email protected].

The family is grateful for the wonderful care given to him over the past six years at the UVM Dialysis Centers in Newport and Burlington, Vermont; and are thankful for the comfort and attention he received from the nurses and staff during the time he enjoyed at the Samuel F. Vilas Assisted Living Home in Plattsburgh, New York. The family is also very appreciative of the loving care and compassionate support given to them at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visit awrfh.com to share memories and condolences.

Claire St. John

Claire L. St. John (formerly of Harvard, Massachusetts, and Island Pond) died on April 6, 2025, in Connecticut following a decline in health. She was born in Claremont, New Hampshire, to Victor and Lydia Ducharme in 1932.

She lived in Morrisville until attending Sacred Heart Schools in Newport from fourth to twelfth grade, graduating in 1950.

She attended St. Vincent’s Hospital of Nursing in Worcester, Massachusetts, graduating as a registered nurse. She was introduced to her nursing school roommate’s brother, William St. John, who later became her husband. They were married in 1953 and lived in Virginia for a short time until William was discharged from the U.S. Navy.

They raised their five children in Harvard, where she worked as a nurse at New Manor Hall, and Hale Nursing Home in Groton. She completed her official nursing career as a private duty nurse in Harvard but went on to volunteer with the Newport Hospice Association in Vermont.

She spent a few years as a Cub Scout den mother and a few years as a Girl Scout Cadette leader in Harvard.

She was a member of the church choirs of St. Theresa’s church in Harvard, and of St. James church in Island Pond. She taught religious education at St. Theresa’s church for many years.

She and her husband retired to Island Pond in 1989 where they made many new and lasting friendships and enjoyed many new adventures, from cutting trees for firewood, to cross-country skiing, to driving a snowmobile for the first time. She was the treasurer of the Brighton Snowmobile Club for four years. She spent hours in their tiny sugar shack making maple syrup for themselves, their family, and friends. She enjoyed when her children and grandchildren visited on holidays and during the summer.

She considered her husband her best friend and they did everything together.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, along with her daughter-in-law Carol (Kelly) St. John.

She is survived by: William and Regina St. John, Robert and Sarah St. John, Richard St. John, Marie and Martin Noonan, and Louise St. John. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place in Connecticut, with burial in Claremont, New Hampshire. To leave notes of comfort for Claire’s family, visit her tribute page at: www.lyonsfuneralhome.com.

DEATH NOTICE

Raymond Fairbrother

Raymond Fairbrother, 83, of Irasburg, beloved husband of Peggy Fairbrother, died unexpectedly at his home on April 10, 2025. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be published at a later date.