Obituaries 4.23.2025

Paula E. Perron

Paula E. Perron, #20, 54, of Barton — a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend — died peacefully on April 15, 2025, in Newport, surrounded by her loving family. Anyone who knew Paula knew that her family was her world. She fought with strength and grace for years, determined to spend as much time with them as possible. Paula waited until both of her boys returned home from deployment — holding on to share her final moments surrounded by her complete family and the presence of lifelong friends who never left her side.

Born on September 3, 1970, to the late Claude and Joan (Belyea) Pouliot, Paula brought light, laughter, and love into the lives of everyone lucky enough to know her. For 30 plus years, Paula worked as a dental hygienist for Dr. Dahlin, where she did far more than clean teeth — she built lasting relationships and offered kindness, compassion, and plenty of smiles to her patients, many of whom became friends. Her love for clean teeth was instilled in her at just seven years old and lasted until her final days, not going to bed without flossing, brushing, and putting in her retainers. She retired last summer, but not without her final appointment being her oldest son Brady.

Paula had a joyful spirit and a gift for turning ordinary moments into cherished memories. She loved the thrill of a good bingo game, the excitement of a football Sunday, and cheering on her beloved Buffalo Sabres — win or lose. She was happiest in her jersey attending a game with her family. Cruises were her favorite escape, where she could soak in the sun, the sea, swim with the dolphins, and spend time with those she loved. She found the most joy in watching her boys play sports, always their loudest and proudest fan. Family was her world, and she gave her heart fully to those she loved, whether it was spending time with friends, bonding over game shows, or simply being present for the people and moments in her life.

She is survived by her devoted husband and best friend, Shawn; loving sons: Brady and Parker; along with her daughter-in-law Denise, Gabi, and cat Ellie.

She also leaves behind her sister Carmen Prive and her children: Samantha and Nick; her sister Simone Dupuis, brother-in-law Pierre, along with their children Caleb and Monique and her fiancé, Tom; her brother Robert Pouliot, his partner, Naomi, and their children Zach, Eythan, Desirea, and Shian; and her many cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She is remembered with love by her parents-in-law: Erward and Claire Perron; her brother-in-law Dan and his sons Dawson and Garrett; her sister-in-law Cindy and husband, Lance, with children Ella and Lucas; and her sister-in-law Nicole and husband, Chris, along with their children Autum, Nathan, and Alyssa.

In addition to her family, Paula leaves behind a close-knit circle of cherished friends — her chosen family — united by laughter, kindness, loyalty, and unwavering love.

In lieu of flowers, Paula would ask loved ones to consider making a donation to start a scholarship for Lake Region Union High School student-athletes, furthering their education in Paula’s memory. Donations can be made directly to Community National Bank in person or by mail sent to P.O. Box 577, 103 Church Street, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 26, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton with Father Robert Murphy celebrating a Mass of Christian burial. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

In true Paula fashion — joyful, spirited, and fun-loving — per Paula’s request, the family would like everyone to wear their favorite sports jersey or team apparel to honor her memory.

Paula’s love, loyalty, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She was a light in the lives of many — a light that will never dim.

Burton “Pete” Jacobs Sr.

It is with deep sorrow that his family grieves the death of Burton “Pete” Jacobs Sr., on Monday, April 7, at this home in Derby Line. Pete was born on September 2, 1944, in Holland, to Burton and Josephine Jacobs. A few years later, after the war had ended, and when the family continued to grow, they would move to Derby Line. This was a two-fold decision, improving the family’s educational needs as well as expected employment opportunities in post-war Vermont. Derby Line is where Pete chose to live out the remainder of his long life and raise his own family.

Pete is survived by his loving wife, Kim; his daughters: Kathy (Tom) Patenaude and Ashley Jacobs; his son Burton Jr.; and his six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also left to mourn him are his sisters: Florence Joyal and Mary-Jane (Tom) Tetreault; and brothers: Maurice, Arthur, Dennis, and their families. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers: Jim and Conrad; along with his sisters: Joyce (Christino) and Buella (Shattuck).

Pete and his siblings all enjoyed the great outdoors and spent many decades at the family camp in Newark. “Home Camp” is where you could find them just getting away, either fishing during the spring and summer months and hunting deer, then later in their lives, hunting moose and turkeys in the fall.

He spent over three decades working for the state of Vermont Department of Transportation (DOT), maintaining the highways, bridges, and equipment in both Orleans and Essex counties.

In retirement his days were full of staying busy, pursuing his hobbies of fishing, canoeing, mowing lawns at both “Home Camp” and his home, riding his motorcycle, or just helping his son at the garage, just outside of Derby Line.

Per “Pistol Pete’s” wishes, there will be no calling hours and his ashes will be spread at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Glenn “Bruzz” Greenwood

Glenn “Bruzz” Greenwood, of Bradenton, Florida, died on Saturday, February 8, 2025, peacefully at home with his family by his side.

Born in Newport on February 1, 1948, to Glendon and Phyllis (Morse) Greenwood, he enjoyed an adventurous childhood with his sister Sharyn (Blake), cousins and friends, on his uncle’s farm and at the home of his grandmother, Ida, and grandfather, Amos. Their doors were always open to Glenn and his friends. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying living in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, taking advantage of everything the great NEK has to offer.

He attended Newport High School, graduating in 1967. He married Deborah Derick in July of 1969. Glenn and Deborah have three daughters: Shelley, Allison, and Brooke. He was a loving and devoted father. The girls were active in sports, and he enjoyed watching them play. He loved working with his hands and spent many hours refinishing antiques and furniture.

He worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway and retired in 2000 after 30 years of service, ending his career as an engineer. Working outside in the frigid Vermont winters took a toll on Glenn and in 2000 he and Debbie moved to Bradenton to be near their daughters. Glenn continued to stay active as a volunteer at the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida. He enjoyed meeting new people and giving back to his community. Glenn loved to stay busy. You could find him helping his neighbors with small home projects and especially treasured the time he spent with his daughters assisting them with household chores and home improvement projects. He was a wonderful Papa, and his daughters could always count on him when they needed a sitter for the grandkids.

Bruzz leaves behind his beloved wife, Deborah (Derick) Greenwood, who survives him, along with his three beloved daughters: Shelley and her husband, Charles Lafoe, Allison and her husband, Cory Hildreth, and Brooke and her husband, Danny Robbins, all of Bradenton. He had six grandchildren: Caroline and Dax Lafoe, Judson and Elle Hildreth, and Aubrey and Karsyn Robbins. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He treasured the quality time he was able to spend with them at their many sporting events, family dinners and holidays. On any given afternoon, he could be found at a softball/baseball field, lacrosse field, or hockey rink.

He had one dear sister who survives him, Sharyn Blake. Also, one surviving brother-in-law, Michael Derick and his wife, Margaret, along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

If friends desire, contributions in Glenn’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or the Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Louis Richard “Dick” Dean

Louis Richard “Dick” Dean, 83, of Newport, died with loving family by his side on April 14, 2025.

Born on June 13, 1941, to Emma and Louis Dean, Dick lived a life rooted in love for the land, the people he held dear, and the quiet routines that gave him joy. A graduate of Newport High School, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army. Dick was also a proud member of the Elks organization and spent many years working as a plant operator at Citizen’s Electric before enjoying a long and well-earned retirement.

More than anything, Dick cherished his life with his beloved wife, Gloria (Sargent) Dean. Theirs was a partnership built on love, humor, and deep friendship. They spent countless hours enjoying simple pleasures — digging in the garden, relaxing at the beach, or soaking in the peaceful beauty of their camp in Jay. No matter where they were, they were happiest together.

He is survived by their two children: Vicki Plentzas and her husband, Marc, of Goffstown, New Hampshire; and Scott Dean and his wife, Kelli, of Westfield. Dick was a devoted grandfather to Hannah Dean and her husband, Anthony Andronico, of Quincy, Massachusetts; Jeremy Dean and his fiancée, Jasmine Moody, of Milton; Nicholas Plentzas and his wife, Maddie, of Londonderry, New Hampshire; and Amalia Plentzas of Goffstown.

He is also survived by his brother-in-law Jerry Firkey of Essex; his sister-in-law Rachel Ouellette and her husband, George, of Milton; and sister-in-law Betty Sargent of Colchester. He is lovingly remembered by many dear friends — especially Steve, Fred, Wayne, and Colin — and by all those who came to know his unique and memorable presence. Dick had many beloved canine companions throughout his life, most memorably his loyal dogs Beau and Knight. In later years, his love extended to his “grand-dogs” Tucker and Remi, who held a special place in his heart.

To know Dick was to know his deep love for the outdoors. An avid outdoorsman all his life, Dick found his greatest peace and joy on the water. He was a skilled and passionate fisherman, known for his instinct and deep knowledge of the craft. He spent countless hours casting his line on the Clyde River, and those who fished with him learned not just about technique, but about reverence for nature and the value of a well-tied fly.

Those who knew Dick best were lucky enough to witness his dry wit, lively stories, and playful humor. He had a soft spot for sharp clothes, a keen eye for the little things, and an unwavering loyalty to the people — and dogs — he loved. His presence will be missed beyond measure.

Services will be held on May 3 at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport, from noon until the hour of the funeral at 2 p.m., with Reverend Larry Wall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dick with a contribution to the Orleans Rod and Gun Club. All donations can be sent to P.O. Box 203, Orleans, Vermont 05860. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Claudia Bryan

Claudia Bryan died at her home in Westfield on Wednesday, April 9, at the age of 73. She was an industrious, self-motivated person who constantly strived to improve the lives of those around her. Whether it was turning a hayfield into a garden to grow organic food for her family or tearing down plaster to rebuild her home, she was always determined to make things better for her family.

She loved Christmas. She famously insisted on having a 12-foot tree put up each year on Thanksgiving and made hundreds of wreaths for the community. She made many elaborate Victorian gingerbread houses with turrets and dormers — in a different style every year — after which her daughters would invite their friends for a holiday sleepover, staying up all night listening to holiday music, laughing, and decorating goodies to take home to their families. Claudia was a wonderful cook. These days, she could be referred to as a chef. A week or so after the gingerbread event, a number of local families would gather at her home for a Christmas celebration where Claudia put out an elaborate spread. Folks who were there would remember the culinary skill with which it was created. It was memorable.

Claudia was also the night cook on a seafood processing ship in Alaska. She prepared both the midnight meal and breakfast. Exhausted workers working 12- to 18-hour shifts would set their alarms for the midnight meal, not because they were underfed, but because they didn’t want to miss out on her fantastic dishes.

She was exceedingly skilled at all crafts. She would make clothes, mostly dresses. She loved seed beading in all its forms. She was an expert quilter, doing all the stitches by hand, including the very difficult wedding ring quilt. She crocheted doilies and knitted sweaters by hand. Claudia was a Girl Scout leader. She coached the girls in a variety of activities, helping them gain success in receiving their badges, but also introduced them to a variety of other projects like making Ukrainian eggs and preparing beautiful, framed leaf pictures.

Along with the parents’ support group, she helped convince everyone at her daughters’ two-room schoolhouse that it would be a good idea to take a camping trip to the ocean in Maine. Many of the children had never camped, seen the ocean, or eaten a lobster. It was a smashing success.

Claudia wanted to believe in fairies. She loved her flower garden and tended to it with the same tenacity as her vegetable garden. She loved houseplants, and her house is still a jungle. She loved bunnies, Irish setters, and most people, though she would not suffer bullies. She was funny. If she thought someone was out of line, she would tell them in a way that would land as a joke. She also possessed an almost mystical quality. With no religious or psychiatric training, a remarkable number of people would approach her with their problems. Whether they were seeking guidance, were depressed, or just needed a shoulder. She didn’t know why it happened, but it did.

She loved her mother incredibly. In the final days of her mother’s life, she would crawl into the hospital bed with her and hug her for hours. Most of all, she loved her family. She wanted to give her daughters, within the scope of her resources, everything they needed to succeed in their pursuits and be happy.

Claudia is survived by her loving husband, brother, two daughters, nephew, and two wildly energetic Irish setter pups.