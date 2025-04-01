Obituaries 4.2.2025

Avis Billado

Avis A. Billado, 82, died on Monday, March 10, at Burlington Health and Rehab, with her daughter Joan Aither by her side.

She was born in St. Albans on March 9, 1943, to the late Carroll Sr. and Eleanor (Lakey) Billado.

Avis dedicated her life to caring for others as a devoted caregiver for home health. Her nurturing spirit touched the hearts of many, and she embraced every opportunity to help those in need. Beyond her work, Avis found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She possessed a remarkable talent for sewing, a skill she passionately shared with her children. Whether she was quilting, knitting, or crocheting, Avis poured her heart into every stitch, creating cherished pieces that will forever hold memories of her warmth and love.

A woman of many passions, Avis was also an avid gardener, spending countless hours tending to her flower beds and reveling in the beauty of nature. Avis cherished the time spent camping with her partner, Junior, exploring many campgrounds throughout the area, and creating unforgettable memories.

She is survived by her partner, Alvin “Junior” Miles, and his family; children: Joan Aither and her husband, Eric, Jeffrey Willey and his wife, Vickie, and Shirleen Willey; grandchildren: April Touchette and her husband, Andrew, Angie Willey and her partner, Mike Cheney, Jason Willey, Krystal Mead and her husband, Jordan, Eric Willey and his partner, Lacy Flood, Beth Ann Smith, Sara Hall, Joshua Hall, Evelina Lacasse and her husband, Jeremy, and Jessica Sheltra and her husband, Matt; great-grandchildren: Bryce, Tyler, Brendon, Devon and his partner, Faith, Mya, Mason, Brayson, Kase, Levi, Austin, Ryder, Eva, Ashlyn, Sydney, Brianna and her husband, Dustin, Katie and her partner, Riley, Jeremy Jr., and Lainey; great-great-grandchildren: Braxley, Maxton, Huxley, Colton, Madison and her husband, Glen, Braxton, Tyler, and Aliegha; her siblings: Barb Beauregard and her husband, Rene, and Dan Billado and his wife, Lynn; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Avis was predeceased by her sons: John Willey and Mark Willey; her granddaughters: Amy Willey and Amanda Willey; and her siblings.

Friends and family are invited to Avis’ life celebration on Friday, April 11, to include visitation from 2-3 p.m. followed with a memorial service at 3 p.m. at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg Falls. Interment will follow in Missisquoi Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Avis’ memory may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, Texas 75284-0692.

Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.

Carlene Cook

Carlene Alice Wright Cook died peacefully on March 24, 2025, at her home in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. Born on January 21, 1942, in Newport, Carlene was the daughter of Clinton and Drusilla Wright. She was one of five children: Clifton (Mike), Carlene, William, Viola, and Clinton (Buster). Carlene graduated from Orleans High School in 1960. After graduation, she worked at Metropolitan Life in St. Johnsbury, Nationwide Insurance, an early education office in Rutland, and Citizens Utilities in Newport.

In May 1961, Carlene married Richard Cook of Irasburg. Together, they spent many years in Lyndonville and Rutland, raising a family before building their own home in Coventry. Though they later separated, they never wavered from their mutual love for their children and grandchildren. Carlene is survived by her son: Brian Cook of Lyme, New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her daughter: Debra, who died in 2017 from cancer. Debra married Tom Levins, and together they had three children: Matthew, Andrew, and Timothy. Brian married Kathryn Cartier, and they had three children: Ellen, Abigail, and Mary. Her six grandchildren were among the many joys of her life.

In her later years, Carlene moved to West Lebanon, New Hampshire, to be closer to her son and family. She enjoyed Sunday dinners in Lyme and made many new friends whose company she thoroughly enjoyed.

Through the years, Carlene and Richard, together with her sister Viola and her husband, Joe, shared many happy times. She often talked about all the great memories they had together. Likewise, Carlene had a unique bond with her sister-in-law: Claire. They had many wonderful visits and conversations that Carlene cherished. Carlene enjoyed keeping up with her many in-laws as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

As it happened, Carlene was able to spend time with many old friends just before she passed. She was very thankful for that time together.

At Carlene’s request there will only be calling hours. They will be on April 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Curtis-Britch Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport.

In honor of Carlene, Debra, and Richard, donations in Carlene’s name can be made to: Medical and Healthcare Advancement Dartmouth Health, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, One Medical Center Drive (HB 7070) Lebanon, New Hampshire 03756. Make checks payable to Dartmouth Health. Indicate “cancer center” in the memo line.