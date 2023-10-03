Obituaries 10.4.2023

Reginald Stevens

Reginald “Joe” Stevens of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, died with his family by his side on August 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Barton to the late John Stevens and Eunice Labor Stevens. Joe was a farmer and raised beautiful black Angus. He was a member of the Green River Baptist Church in Cromwell, Kentucky. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Hoadley.

Joe married the love of his life, Margaret “Betty” Davis Stevens, and together they raised two children: Holly St. Clair of Hopkinsville, and Gary John (Amy) Stevens of Horse Branch, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Jasmyne Stevens; and two great-grandchildren: Aaliyah and Korbyn Johnson.

A funeral was held on September 1, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, with Brother Mike Dougherty officiating. The burial was in Fairview Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Reginald “Joe” Stevens by visiting his memorial tribute at danksfuneralhome.com.

Mary Jane Lapierre

Mary Jane Lapierre, 65, of Newport, died at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on September 24, 2023, a week after a fall in her home.

She was carefree and kind-hearted, a modern day hippie from the ’70s. She was known as Mary Jane, Mary, MJ, Janie, and Red, due to her gorgeous red hair.

Her favorite things were her children, family gatherings, being with friends, adult coloring, bird watching, reading a good book, listening to music, and visiting her sister in New Hampshire once a month.

Mary Jane had an adventurous spirit. Before the age of 17, she had tried Job Corps in New Mexico, and hitchhiked to California to live on a commune. As a wife and mother, she lived in Naples, Florida, and Detroit, Michigan. She worked many jobs, including as a cashier, a waitress, and an LPN in a nursing home to name a few. Later, she moved back home to be closer to her parents and siblings.

She was born January 3, 1958, to Emile “Bill” and Annette Lapierre. In July 1980, she married Leo Williams II, divorcing twenty years later.

She is survived by her seven children: Sorna Miwak of California, and Yoshio, Leo III, Hiroshi, Chiyo, Emile, and Annette Jane, all of Michigan; by her five siblings: Connie Hunt of New Hampshire, Debbie, Cindy, Karen, and Bill, all of Orleans; as well as by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mary Jane was predeceased by her parents, Emile “Bill” and Annette (Butler) Lapierre, and by two infant nieces: Shannon Pickel and Morgan Lapierre-Deaette.

Janie loved life, but now her family pictures her with her parents, helping to hold her little nieces, where there is no more pain and suffering.

“Rest in peace, sweet lady. You will never be forgotten and one day, we will see you again.”

As per her wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. Family will gather for a burial at Pleasant View Cemetery in Orleans, where her urn will be placed next to her mother’s urn in the same plot.

Brian Hinton

It is with heavy hearts that his family announces the death of Brian Hinton, who bravely fought a long battle with cancer until he peacefully departed on Saturday, September 30. Born November 8, 1946, Brian was the beloved son of the late Earlton and Arlene Hinton.

Brian’s life was full of love and commitment. He married his soulmate, Linda, on May 26, 1966. Their bond was unbreakable. Together they raised three wonderful children, Kim, Tracey, and Joe Hinton. Brian’s dedication and love for his family knew no bounds. He was a pillar of strength, inspiration, support, and was always there for them through thick and thin.

An avid fisherman and hunter, Brian found solace and joy in nature’s embrace. Whether casting a line or tracking his prey, he found peace and exhilaration in the outdoors. His passion for these activities was contagious and he often passed on his wisdom and skills to those around him. Brian also took great pride in his gardening and landscaping.

Brian served his country with honor and pride; he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was a Vietnam veteran who dedicated his time to protecting and serving others. His strong-willed nature and unwavering determination made him a source of inspiration for many.

Alongside his incredible strength and competitive nature, Brian possessed a remarkable sense of humor that could light up any room. His infectious laughter will forever be in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of hearing it.

To know Brian was to know his love for sweets, especially when it came to indulging in his favorite treats. His sweet tooth was legendary. He always had a stash of goodies nearby to satisfy his cravings, and reluctantly shared them from time to time.

He had a large range of jobs to provide for his family. Brian was a construction foreman for bridge construction on Interstate 91, telephone pole installer, Butterfields (machinist), home health equipment delivery, owner of Barton Beverage & Redemption, owner/operator of Crystal Beach Snack Shack, and full-time dad.

Country music was the soundtrack of Brian’s life, filling his days with melodies that spoke to his soul. He found solace and comfort in the heartfelt lyrics and twangy tunes that resonated with his own experiences.

As a dedicated family man, Brian never missed an opportunity to cheer on his children and grandchildren as they played sports. He was their biggest fan, beaming with pride from the sidelines, his unwavering support meant the world to them.

Brian was not only a warrior on the battlefield, but also in his courageous fight against cancer. Throughout the long battle, he demonstrated unwavering resilience and an indomitable spirit. His determination to keep pushing forward, despite the odds, was nothing short of extraordinary. Brian’s bravery and perseverance in the face of adversity will forever be etched in our memories.

Brian will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all fortunate enough to have known him. His legacy of love, strength, humor, and friendly demeaner will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of his family and friends as they remember him. They will celebrate the life he lived, the battles he fought and the joys he brought into their lives.

He is survived by his children: Kim and her husband, Ken Bacon; Tracey and her husband, Rick Thompson; and Joseph and his wife, Jessica Hinton; his grandchildren: Kenny and Ashley; Amanda and Tom; Kevin and Kelsey; Mike and Aimie; and Grace and Brier; and great-grandchildren: Mariah, Makyla, Mallory, Miyah, Caylee, Karter, and Kinlee.

Among the clubs and organizations to which he belonged were: the Veterans of Foreign Wars, of which he was a life member in Lyndonville; Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #829; Disabled American Veterans; American Legion Post 23; the Eagles Club 4329; Contractors of America, the Orleans Rod and Gun Club, ND Tom Breslin Community Center.

Brian was an Honorary Horn Honker and proud supporter of Mountain Line Softball, Southbay Supply Softball, Full Rut Softball, and Gene’s Electric Softball.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday October 3 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, Newport.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, at the funeral home with Reverend Curtis Miller officiating. Interment will follow at the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton with military honors.

A gathering will take place after the interment at the Gap Pub & Grill at Willoughby Lake. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to NCUHS, c/o Bass Fishing Donation, 209 Veterans Avenue, Newport, Vermont 05855-5534. Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Gloria Jean Gaboriault

Gloria Jean Gaboriault, 79, of Island Pond, died on September 22, 2023, in Newport. She was born on August 11, 1944, in Newport, to the late Bernard and Josephine (Ball) Worth.

She worked as the bookkeeper at the True Value Hardware store in Island Pond for many years. She also worked at the Island Pond Public Library. Gloria enjoyed reading books of all genres. However, when she read something she deemed slightly scary, watch out, because she would often holler and throw her book. She was a fan of watching Westerns, too.

Gloria had a fondness for French train conductors. She loved to fish. She spent countless hours having fun at the Pat shack. Gloria adored flying as the love of her life, Monty, piloted the plane.

Gloria was an avid baker and cook, and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her culinary labor with others. She had the uncanny ability to remember everyone’s name the first time she met them. She was a member of the American Legion Post 80 in Island Pond. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the Legion with her sisters Peggy and Gayle and pulling tickets. She would have liked to have won more often.

She will be affectionately remembered for her sense of humor and adeptness at bringing a smile to the faces of those around her. Gloria brought joy to her family and everyone she met. She will also be remembered by those who knew her best for her enduring devotion to Mr. Michael Bolton, for both his looks and his music. Yikes.

To those who were able to say goodbye to Gloria before she passed, they will cherish those final moments. To those who did not have that opportunity, they will take solace in the fact that she left this life in a state of peace and hold in their hearts the memory of the woman they loved.

Gloria is survived by her children: Stuart R. Gaboriault and his wife, Elaine Gallup, Paul J. Gaboriault and his wife, Holly, and Stacy A. Gaboriault; by his grandchildren: Gerrid Gaboriault (who lovingly referred to his grandmother as “granny”) and his wife, Theresa, Brittany Gonyaw and her husband, Jon, Moriah Gaboriault and her fiancé, Max Vanasse, Connor Gaboriault, Danika Gallup and her partner, Rosie Jacobson, Drew Gallup and his wife, Courtney; by her great-grandchildren: Jaydyn, Layne, Caydynce, Abryaunah, Talulah, Jagger, and Ivy Marie; by her brother Bernard “Deak” Worth and Sheila, sister Gayle, and special friends Lorna, Alana, and Cindy.

She was predeceased by her sister Margaret “Peggy” Castonguay and her life partner, Montgomery Moore.

The family would also like to thank the staff at Bel-Aire Nursing Home for their wonderful care as well as the staff at Kingdom Market in Island Pond for going out of their way to help Gloria as her health declined.

A celebration of life will be held on October 8, at the American Legion in Island Pond, from 1 to 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to the Island Pond Public Library, 49 Mill Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marion Babbie

Marion Babbie of Greensboro died on September 24, 2023. She was born Marion Evelyn Towle on May 6, 1920, in Westford, but most of her early years were spent in Stowe. Later she lived in Connecticut, Hawaii, and California, before finally settling in Greensboro. Most recently she was a resident at the Craftsbury Community Care Center in East Craftsbury.

While working much of her life, Marion also found time to be active in a variety of community groups including the Grange, Eastern Star, and the Greensboro Historical Society, to name only a few. She was also an active member of the Greensboro United Church of Christ in Greensboro. On her one hundredth birthday, which happened during the COVID pandemic, the entire town of Greensboro turned out to celebrate her in a drive-by parade of vehicles, including the fire engine.

Never one to sit still for long, even in her 90s she was always busy painting, sewing, knitting mittens for children, reading to schoolchildren, docenting at the historical society, walking, and exercising with the “strong bones” group.

Even though Marion referred to herself often as an “ordinary person,” friends and family knew her as someone who loved her family, cared about her community, never stopped living life, and who laughed and made others laugh every day. She was an extraordinary, ordinary person.

She leaves her son Earl; daughter-in-law Suzanne; grandson Aaron; granddaughter-in-law Ara; two great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Henry; her cousin Nancy Hill, and her remarkable caregivers at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.

A memorial service will be held on October 17, at 11 a.m., at the Greensboro United Church of Christ.