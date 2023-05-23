Obituaries 5.24.2023

Miley Chantel Wright

Miley Chantel Wright, 14, of Barton, died suddenly on May 13, 2023. She was born on June 5, 2008, in Newport, to Ian and Jessie (Eastman) Wright.

Miley was a freshman at Lake Region Union High School. Miley loved taking long walks, and watching movie marathons, like Harry Potter, with her family. Miley loved the musical Hamilton and The Heather’s. She loved cuddling with her family, who she always put first. She enjoyed giving hugs to those she loved, and she always had to make sure she gave the last hug and the last I love you.

Miley had a special bond with her brother Liam; she was his protector and she loved showing him life through her eyes. Miley was the light of her family. She had a special way of showing and sharing her love.

Some of Miley’s favorite activities were playing Minecraft, putting together challenging Legos and puzzles, going for joy rides with her family, star gazing, finding beautiful sunsets, and writing her own screenplays. She also loved to learn.

Prospect Hill was a favorite spot of Miley’s and will forever hold memories that she made with her family.

She is survived by her parents, Ian and Jessie Wright; by her brother Liam Wright; by her meme Laurie Eastman and Rick Newland; by her grammy Linda Wright; by her aunt Sara Eastman; by her cousins Sienna, Jailyn, and Jason Eastman; by her uncle Mark Wright, uncle Wade and Stacey Wright, uncle Shawn and Pepper Wright, uncle Brent and Sue Wright, aunt Naomi Wright, and aunt Tammi Wright; by her cousins Cheyanne Stone, Bella Wright, Jitter Wright, and Myha Eustus. Miley is also survived by many more aunts, uncles, and cousins on both sides of the family that are too numerous to mention.

Also, she leaves behind her dog Everest and cats Smokey and Shadow. She is also survived by her best friends Addie Sicard, Ruby, and Kaylee.

Miley was predeceased by her grandfathers David Eastman and George Wright, and by her uncle Jason Eastman.

A celebration of life will be held on June 3, at Prospect Hill in Brownington. Arrive between 4 and 5 p.m. for social hour, dinner will be at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. At sunset, candles will be lit to honor Miley.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ann Vining

Ann Vining, 76, of Derby, died on May 19, 2023, in Middlebury. She was born on March 11, 1947, in Newport, to the late Fred and Shirley (Robinson) Crawford.

Ann worked as a victim’s advocate for the state of Vermont for many years. She loved horses and watching deer and turkeys. She was also a member of the Christian Science Church.

She is survived by her children: Michael Vining and his wife, Dawn, and Brennan Vining, and also by her grandchildren Connor and Aislynn Vining.

She was predeceased by her husband, John, and her sister Joan Crawford.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday, May 26, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby.

Interment will follow at East Main Cemetery in Newport.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Jean Alain Vigeant

Jean Alain Vigeant, 60, of Newport, died on May 7, 2023, in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was born on November 16, 1962, in Newport, to the late Henry and Anita (Belanger) Vigeant.

Jean enjoyed fishing, taking photos of a variety of things, watching sports, and he could always make people laugh.

He is survived by his daughter Monique Vigeant and her husband, Sam Farmer; by his grandchildren Shaemus and Shylah Farmer; by his brothers Gilles, Richard, and Mike Vigeant; as well as by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Marie Trombley.

A graveside service will be held at noon, on Saturday, June 3, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ross W. Larivee

Ross W. Larivee, 95, died and went to be with his Jesus on May 13, 2023, after a few years of declining health. He was born in Richford on April 22, 1928, a son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Crick) Larivee.

He worked at various jobs and at the Canadian Pacific Railroad in Newport and Canada for thirty plus years, retiring as the maintenance of way foreman.

He was a “fixer-upper” of small appliance or anything else that needed fixing and did a lot of the carpentry on his place.

In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting and in his later years he enjoyed wildlife, deer, turkeys, and birds through his home window and taking pictures of them with his camera.

He was introduced to “one-lungers” antique engines by his friend Howard Barrup and those fast became his enjoyment to fix up and get running and take to many shows in various towns in Vermont.

He enjoyed travel campers and took some trips to Maine and Pennsylvania, and trips by car to see his children.

He is survived by his loving wife, Louise (Bowman) Larivee; by his daughter Deborah (Larivee) Lovelette and son Scott Larivee; by his grandson Brenton Lovelette and his wife, Whitney; by his great-granddaughter Ryan and great-grandson Max; and by his brother David Larivee and his wife, Betty, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Newport Center Cemetery on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m.

For those who wish, contributions in his memory may be made to: Upper Valley Hostel, 17 East South Street, Hanover, New Hampshire 03755, or to Orleans Essex VNA and Hospice, 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marilyn Faye Curtis

Marilyn Faye Curtis, 87, of Newport, died on May 17, 2023, in Newport. She was born on July 13, 1935, in Holland to the late Harold Willey and Ella (Judd) Willey.

She was raised a farm girl with ten brothers. Marilyn had many different jobs in her life. She was co-owner of the Dairy Bar, an ice cream business near Gardner Park, a seamstress at B.F. Moore in Newport, nursing assistant at Newport Health Care Center, and housekeeper at Jay Peak Ski Area and Black Diamond Garments.

She enjoyed snowmobiling, knitting, and crocheting, baking and cooking, bird watching, and vintage Ford cars of the 1940s. She was a Boston Red Sox fan, and she was also a diehard NASCAR Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr. fan.

She is survived by her sons: Clark and Linda Curtis and Bernard and Tina Curtis; by her brothers Roger and Deborah Willey and Brent and Judy Willey; by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and several sisters-in-law.

She was predeceased by her brothers Harold, Bruce, Dale, Wayne, David, Donald, Larry, and her half-brother Paul.

Funeral services will be held at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, May 25, at Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road in Derby, with The Reverend Roger Charbonneau officiating.

Friends may call from 5:30 p.m. until the hour of the funeral service.

If friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Alice C. Chicoine

Alice C. Chicoine, 88, of Newport, died peacefully surrounded by family on May 20, 2023, in Berlin. She was born on April 30, 1935, in Derby to the late Leo and Candide (Fortin) Blais. On August 13, 1955, she married Paul Chicoine, who predeceased her on March 1, 2023. Paul and Alice were married for 67 years.

Alice worked at Jay Peak Ski Resort as a housekeeper for over 20 years. She was a graduate of the very first graduating class at Sacred Heart High School in 1953. She enjoyed playing bingo, cross-stitching, traveling with Paul, and working on their own farm for 13 years. She served on the Blais family reunion committee for many years. She was also a member of the Daughters of Isabella, where she was a past treasurer.

She is survived by her children: Lorette Hohenshelt of Bluffdale, Utah, Adrien Chicoine and his wife, Rose, of Phoenix, Arizona, Rejeanne Gilding and her husband, Mark, of Georgia, Claude Chicoine of Newport, Bernard Chicoine of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Gisele Cook and her husband, Steve, of Woodinville, Washington, and Lucille Chicoine of Barre; by 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; by her sisters Claire Voyer of Fort Pierce, Florida, and Mariette Turgeon of Vero Beach, Florida, as well as by her sisters-in-law Rose Blais of North Troy, and Sheila Blais of Mobile, Alabama.

She was predeceased by her brothers Reginald and Paul Blais and her brothers-in-law Rosaire Voyer and Roland Turgeon.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m., on Monday, May 29, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport. Funeral services will be private.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Ann K. Berrio

Ann K. Berrio, of Derby, died on Mother’s Day, May 14, 2023, to spend the day with her mother and God. She was born on January 28, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Veno) Johnson of Waltham, Massachusetts.

She married Charles Berrio in 1948, and settled in Orleans in 1963. Together they ran the Orleans Candy Company in Newport, a local wholesaler of fresh fruits, vegetables, and frozen foods, for 30 years.

Ann was a life member of both the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) and the VFW Auxiliary. She was state president of the ALA from 1985 to 1986 and 2013 to 2014. She belonged to the North Country Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered ten years at the reception desk, with a good nature, a winning smile, and the occasional joke.

She was a justice of the peace for the town of Barton for many years and performed over 350 weddings. Ann enjoyed watching westerns; her favorites were James Arness and John Wayne. She also enjoyed her soaps and classic movies. She entertained with sing-a-longs at local nursing homes and played Santa for many years. She loved animals and kept dog treats in her car for the occasional dog she saw walking.

Ann is survived by her daughters: Lisa (Marvin) Perron of Glover, and Lauren (Gary) Gillespie of Derby; by her grandchildren: Logan (Abbie) Perron, Melonee (Kyle) Champion, Deveney (Jeremy) Carte, and Dexter Degre; by her step-grandchildren: Sarah (Curtis) Tubbs, Amy and her partner, Brad Collins, and Andrew Gillespie; and by her great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles, in 2007, by her son Linwood in 1992, and by her five brothers and two sisters.

Per her request, there will be no services; her wish was to offer herself as an anatomical gift to the University of Vermont Medical School.

Ann loved her animals; hence, memorial contributions in Ann’s name may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society, 4473 Barton Orleans Road, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Graveside/Committal Services

Vicki Sayarath

Vicki Sayarath died on November 14, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 30, at Center Cemetery in Hyde Park.

The family would like to invite everyone to join them after the burial for a memorial celebration in The Barn at Boyden Farm in Cambridge.

Robin Beaton

A graveside service for Robin Beaton will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Orleans.

Madeline Pion

Committal services for Madeline Pion will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 27, at Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy.

Jeannette Deslandes

A funeral service for Jeannette Deslandes will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 2, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Troy.

Interment will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Lowell.