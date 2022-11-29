Obituaries 11.30.22

Beverly Anne White Davis

Beverly W. Davis of Derby died on November 21, 2022, in Newport at the age of 78. After many complications over the past three years, she decided she did not want to continue to struggle to live and wanted to ascend to Heaven and be reunited with her husband, Stanley Davis, whom she married August 17, 1963, and who predeceased her last July. She also looked forward to being with her parents Orra and Geneva White of Barton, who predeceased her.

Born New Years Eve in Barton, Beverly attended St. Paul’s Catholic School for her graded school education. She enjoyed school and often spent afterschool and weekend hours serving with the nuns. In fact, she thought that was her calling.

After attending Barton Academy for the remainder of her education, her aspiration shifted. She would serve in a different way: helping the sick. She attended nursing school at Fanny Allen in Burlington, where she obtained her nursing license. Over the years she furthered her medical education to include many accreditations that would take her further in her career.

Though she worked for some time at North Country Hospital on the floor and as head nurse in the emergency department, she spent most of her career working for Orleans-Essex VNA and Hospice as a home health nurse. There she moved into a couple of supervisory positions, but whenever asked she would say that looking back on her career, she enjoyed the home health work the most. She loved her patients and their families.

In 1988, she and Stanley moved to Tucson, Arizona, to be in a warm, dry climate in hopes it would improve his health. But after three years, the heartache of being without their children and grandchildren was too much to bear. They moved back and built their dream home together on Nelson Hill in Derby.

After taking some time off from her career, she realized her work on Earth was not complete yet. She decided to take a position at Bel-Aire Nursing home in Newport, where she taught licensed nurse assistant classes and worked as the infectious control supervisor. From there, she retired.

In life, she enjoyed traveling with her siblings and friends, a good book, walking, knitting, sewing, and especially golfing with her best friend Louise Pelletier. In the past few years of being intermittently homebound, phone calls from Louise and her siblings brightened her days, especially from her sister Jackie, who incorporated much-needed humor into many of their conversations.

Above all else, Beverly wanted to be a mother. She was a wonderful mother who put her children’s needs and desires before all else. She sewed costumes for class plays, made special dresses for her daughters to attend church or special occasions in, she encouraged her daughters’ love of horses by making sure they were able to attend lessons, she was part of 4-H projects and attended all her girls’ horse shows. This carried on into her grandchildren’s interests. If she could be part of something or attend, it brought her great joy.

Beverly leaves behind her children Deanna Gonyaw of Barton and Tracy Davis Pierce and Carl Leroux of Barton; her grandchildren: Zackary Gilfillan and his wife, Amber, of Cottendale, Florida, Alexandra (Gilfillan) Degreenia and her husband, Jeremy, of St. Johnsbury, Elizabeth Gonyaw of Barton, and Kristen Pierce; her great-grandchildren Arabella, Kallie, Wylder, Trinity, and Orra; and her siblings Elizabeth (Betty) Garland of Orleans, Jaqueline Gray and her husband, David, of Morgan, and James White and his wife, Helen, of Barton. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law Ormond Garland.

She requested that there be no formal funeral. There will be a spring interment at their plot in Derby Line and the family will gather with close friends following that ceremony.

If friends should desire to send contributions in her memory, please send to the church she most loved, St. Paul’s in Barton. Address: Conversion of St. Paul Church, 85 St. Paul Lane, Barton, Vermont 05822.

Owen D. Stone

Owen D. Stone, 87, of New Britain, Connecticut, husband of the late Bette (Fiedorczyk) Stone, died on November 23, 2022, with his son by his side.

Owen was born in Glover on July 3, 1935, a son of the late Elwin and Alice (Drew) Stone.

Owen worked as a heavy equipment operator and owner of the Stone Excavating Company for many years until he retired. He loved his cats and dogs, spending time in his yard in Wallingford, Connecticut, with his son and friends, and working with his machines and his hands. He will be missed by all, especially by his son and best friend Mark.

He is survived by his son Mark Stone of New Britain; by his daughter Robin Stone of Clearwater, Florida; by his brother Beckley Stone of Wallingford; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers Dean, Warner, Gordon, Hugh, Mason, Arland, and Dan, and by his sister Vanessa Shufelt.

His funeral was held on Tuesday, November 29, with interment in the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown, Connecticut.

Bernie Paul Pepin

Bernie Paul Pepin, 54, of Ferdinand, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022, while deer hunting in Barton. He was born on January 27, 1968, in Newport, the son of Raymond and Beverly (Brown) Pepin.

He graduated from Brighton Elementary School and was Vermont State Wrestling Champion under Coach Lavoie. He also attended North County Union High School where he was known for his football skills.

He was the Charleston Road Foreman for many years. He had his own logging business and worked for many other loggers. He was a truck driver for many local construction companies and private truck owners as well as being a former volunteer firefighter for the town of Brighton. Bernie was dedicated and hardworking and had a strong work ethic. His work was done to perfection, and he was a strict foreman.

He enjoyed hunting, motorcycle riding, eating out at restaurants, family gatherings, and traveling to the state of Maine.

Bernie was a loving teddy bear with many talents. He loved deeply, acted quickly, and was a friend for life. He had a dry sense of humor and a rascal smile.

He is survived by his son Dylan and his grandson Mayson Pepin of Barton; by his mother Beverly Pepin and her husband, George Russell, of Lady Lake, Florida and Island Pond; by his father Raymond Pepin of Palm Bay, Florida; by his brother David Pepin and his wife, Heather, of Island Pond; by his sister Michele McNalley of Barre; by his nephew Brayden and niece Farrah Pepin of Island Pond; by his former wife, Rachel Chesney Pepin, of Barton; by his uncles: Richard Brown and his wife, Anne, of Lyndonville, Edward and Linda Pepin, Armand Pepin of Derby Line and Lorraine Pepin of Derby who are Bernie’s godparents; and by his aunts Irene LeBlanc Pepin of Orleans and Ellen Ruggles of Lyndonville. He is also survived by other nieces and nephews, many cousins, and Gene, who he cared for as a son.

He was predeceased by his son Tyler Pepin, his brother Richard Pepin, uncle Paul Pepin, maternal grandparents Warren “Brownie” and Theo Brown, and paternal grandparents Alphonse and Aurore Pepin.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the First Congregational Church in Island Pond, with Reverend Alan Magoon officiating.

A continuation will follow at the American Legion Hall in Island Pond.

Memorial contributions may be made to the following churches: First Congregational Church, 21 Middle Street, Island Pond, Vermont 05846, and St. James Building Fund, care of Anita Gervais, P.O. Box 446, Island Pond, Vermont 05846.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Marjorie Tatro Paxman

Marjorie Tatro Paxman died peacefully at home on November 19, 2022, at the age of 100. She was born to John and Florence Tatro on January 22, 1922, and as a young woman married Ernest Paxman.

In 1945, they moved onto their farm in Westfield and raised their five children, then entertained nine grandchildren. Eventually the farm transitioned to the Millbrook Campground, which she opened and operated in 1972 after the passing of Ernest.

Marjorie was a fun-loving spirit and enjoyed reading novels, travel, playing cards, and visiting with friends and family. She will be missed.

She is survived by her five children and their spouses: Gloria Sheltra and her companion, Doug Stone, Nancy and Edward Domina, Gerald and Persis Paxman, Deborah Molster, and Joyce and Jim Crawford; and by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Saint Isidore’s Cemetery in Montgomery Center.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

George Leo Paul Limoges

George Leo Paul Limoges died at the age of 89 on October 26, 2022, at his home in Marana, Arizona, with his wife, Raymonde, and daughter Gloria by his side. He was born on March 17, 1933, to Egnas and Rachel (Martel) Limoges in Newport Center, the fourth child of 11 siblings.

He went to school in Newport Center. While in high school, he participated in the Future Farmers of America, representing Vermont as vice president. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force with his brother Roland. While serving his country in France, he met and married Raymonde Giroux of France in 1957.

Upon returning to the States, he entered the Air Force Reserves as a flight engineer, moving his family to the Pacific Northwest. He was stationed at McChord Air Force Base, Washington, in the 313th MAS and the 97th MAS from 1970 to 1982.

George served his country for 37 years and enjoyed his career. He also started the Twenty Plus Club in Washington, and then continued the club in Arizona. In 2009, he moved to Marana.

Besides his wife, Raymonde, and his daughter Gloria Limoges, he leaves behind his siblings Jeannette Labrecque of Barton, Arthur and Claudette Limoges of Troy, Therese and Raymond Poutre of Conway, South Carolina, Pauline Howard of Frederick, Maryland, Lucille Peters of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Gertrude and Eddie Darby of Newport and Winter Haven, Florida. He leaves many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Egnas and Rachel Limoges, his sisters Madeline Mugaria and Armande Meunier, and brothers Real Limoges and Roland Limoges; by brothers-in-law Gustino Muguira, Henry Labrecque, and Jon Peters, and sister-in-law Marthe Limoges.

Funeral services were held at the St. Christopher’s Catholic Church in Marana, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, followed by a full military burial at the veterans cemetery.

Karleen Ann Goodwin Lanoue

Karleen Ann Goodwin Lanoue died on November 17, 2022, at the age of 77. Karleen was born November 16, 1945, in the town of Albany. It is with heavy hearts that her family announces they have lost their mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt, and friend.

Many remember Karleen as a secretary for May and Davies Attorneys-at-Law for many years, and before retirement, a bookkeeper for Barton Pharmacy.

She was predeceased by her parents Glendon and Ardys Goodwin of Newport, her mother Pearline Marckres Goodwin, her soulmate of many years, Robert (Bob) Neil, her best friend Rachel MacNeal, as well as many others dear to her heart.

She will be greatly missed by many, including her son André Lanoue (Jessie Fontaine), daughter and son-in-law Amy and Bill Braun, grandson Ivan Lanoue (Cassie Vanasse), great-granddaughter baby girl Lanoue, granddaughter India Braun (Shane Caron), and great-granddaughter TinleeAnn Braun, grandson Chance Humphrey (Natascha Bourtelle) and great-grandson Chantler Humphrey.

She leaves behind her brother Kerry and Carmen Goodwin of Chula Vista, California; sister Karen Goodwin of Newport; sister Kim and Ron Chamberlin of Albany; brother Karl Goodwin of Newport; sister Marty and Archie Hilliker of Newport; and many nieces and nephews and her very special friends Kylie Conley of Glover, and Pam Poginy of Orleans.

Any donations in her honor may be made to Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter in Orleans.

A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2023 at Westlook Cemetery in Glover.

Glenn W. Lafont

Glenn W. Lafont, 78, of West Glover, died on November 22, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on January 3, 1944, to the late Orrin and Mary Kenneson Lafont. Glenn was the youngest of three children.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Beverly, his sister Avis Ricard, and brother Clyde Lafont.

He is survived by his daughters: Mary Turley, Cindy Wells and her husband, Mark, Cindy Chaffee, and Robin Pray and her husband, Rodney; by his grandchildren: Katie Baraw, Megan Stevens and her partner, Joe Rollins, Zack Lafont and his partner, Eric Clark, Mark and Ryann Wells, Rene Wells, Tyler Wells and his partner, Makayla Linn, and Sammy Davidson; and by several special nieces and nephews.

He was also Papa to several great-grandchildren who loved him dearly. His family was his pride and joy. Of his many life accomplishments, the time and effort he spent helping to raise his grandchildren was one of his proudest.

Glenn was a beloved member of the Glover community and is known for his many years of service in the Glover Fire Department and the Ambulance Squad, for working on the Glover road crew, and for his help with the sewer department.

He had a strong presence in the community and people knew that he was only a phone call away if he was needed to help out in any way. Through the years Glenn worked in a few different jobs, but near the end of his career, he was able to help establish the manufacturing department of the Radiant Floor Company as shop foreman.

Glenn met the love of his life when he met Beverly. It was love at first sight. Beverly knew a good thing when she met this kindhearted, giving, loving man. With open arms, he lovingly welcomed Beverly and her daughters into his life. He was blessed with 43 years of a loving marriage, family (including treasured pets), time with friends, Community Circle trips abroad, camping at Will-o-Wood Campground with wonderful friends, family get-togethers at the pool, grandchildren and great-grandchildren visits, and holiday gatherings. He also enjoyed fishing and going to the races with his wife and grandson Zack.

In his final days on Earth, he reflected and shared how blessed he had felt with such a wonderful life. He also shared that he was ready to be reunited with the love of his life, Beverly.

Those who knew the family’s dad, grandpa, and papa, will always remember him for his selflessness, unconditional love for his family and friends, and willingness to do anything for anyone. He will be greatly missed by many but will remain in the hearts and memories of his family forever.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., on December 3, at the Glover Fire Department, 63 Bean Hill Road, Glover.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glover Fire Department.

Douglas Sterling Field

Douglas Sterling Field, 75, died November 20, 2022, in Ozark, Alabama. Doug was raised in Craftsbury Common from the age of ten. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1965. Doug was a Vietnam veteran, enlisting in the Army in 1965.

He returned to Vermont from California in 1978, and with Marilyn bought their beloved property on Sand Hill in North Wolcott. There and in Craftsbury Common, they raised their son Ben and made great memories with family, friends, and neighbors. His family hopes that those who read this remember their best times with him and hold them in their hearts.

Through the years Doug wore many hats: gun trader at Water and Woods Hardware, ranger at the Boy Scout camp in Eden, community integrationist for Lamoille County Mental Health, outreach for UVM Agricultural Extension Service, and tour bus driver for Premier Coach. He invested in Morrisville real estate and owned the first video store (think Beta!). His family and friends often relied on his experience, advice, friendship, and tools!

Doug is survived by his partner and wife of 50 years, Marilyn, and his son Ben and his wife, Josie, and his granddaughter, of Florida. He also leaves behind his brother Bill and his wife, Cathy, and family of Tennessee, his sister Nancy Richardson and family of South Albany, his niece Lori Schneider and her husband, Tony, and family of Albany, and his sister-in-law Donna Carlson and family of Burlington.

He has left behind many good friends, which there are too many to acknowledge here, but the family must acknowledge J.B. and June McKinley and family of Elmore. Good friends, and camaraderie.

There will be a gathering in remembrance of Doug on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the home of Lori and Tony Schneider in Albany.

Gilbert M. Baraw

Gilbert M. Baraw, 57, of Newport, died unexpectedly on November 23, 2022. He was born on April 21, 1965, in Newport, to Eula Baraw.

He so much enjoyed being in the woods, in nature, and hunting. His love of tinkering will always be remembered. He was the greatest granddad in the world.

Gilbert is survived by his wife, Tammy Baraw, and by his mother Eula (Baraw) Lucas; by his sons: Tyler Baraw and his partner, Marissa Kelleher, and Cody Baraw and his partner, Brianna La Madeleine; by his grandchildren Amelia-Mae Baraw and Hayden Baraw; by his mother-in-law Georgette Jones; by his nieces Kayla and Cassandra; by his nephews Kyle, Keith, and Josh; and by numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was predeceased by his best friend Leo Sargent.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 2, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 3, starting at 11 a.m.

Online condolences may be made at curtisbritch.com.

Andrea Theresa Aubin

Andrea Aubin, 90, of Derby, died and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 19, 2022. She was born on August 1, 1932, in the parish of Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc in Lefebvre, Quebec, to Mathias and Delima (Peloguin) Arel.

Andrea was poised, eloquent, and sharp-minded. Her kind heart and gentle spirit were an inspiration to all. She had a deep sense of love and forgiveness and never spoke ill of anyone.

In her youth she married and had six children. They farmed and ran Nadeau’s barn dances in Barton for many years. Andrea enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and quilting. She was health focused with a holistic approach to life. She was skilled in gardening and knowledgeable in nutrition and herbal medicine. She was a wonderful cook of many classic Canadian dishes that were a staple of family gatherings.

Every morning, for over 20 years, she practiced yoga and could easily play on the floor with her great-grandchildren, rising with speed and agility. She was the president of Al-Anon in Stanstead, Quebec, for many years. She was intelligent and would help members by translating fluently between the English and French languages and was a supportive friend to many.

Andrea was predeceased by her husband, Fernand Aubin, in 2000; by her daughter Cecile Aubin; and by her siblings Rita Hebert, Marie-Ange Moreau, Adrien Arel, Robert Arel, and Clement Arel.

She is survived by her children: Sue Marsh, Micheline Stone and her husband, Brian, Lise Chapdelaine and fiancé, John Brock, Denis Aubin and his wife, Sherry, and Linda Lawson and her husband, Chris; by her grandchildren: Monique, Rhonda, Wendy, Aaron, Dawn, Spryng, Eve, Jenie, Mandy, and Ashley; and by her siblings Lina Comeau and Louise Richards.

She also leaves behind numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of treasured friends.

Andrea was truly an angel on earth and the Lord blessed her family and friends with her love and companionship for nearly a century. She will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.

Friends may call from 10 a.m., until the hour of the memorial service at 11 a.m., on Saturday, December 3, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road in Newport, with the Reverend Leo Bilodeau officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Al-Anon Family Group, 1600 Corporate Landing Parkway, Virginia Beach, Virgina 23454, in memory of Andrea Aubin.

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.