Wayne Vincent Before

Wayne Vincent Before died at his home on Sunday, December 31, 2017.

He was born on December 11, 1926, to Lewis Austin Before and Celia (Moeykens) Before in Newport. He had one brother, Maurice Before, and one sister, Marita (Before) Lalime.

He married Marguerite Langevin on November 7, 1959, and they lived happily together in the Newport area for 67 years. Mr. Before was a U.S. postal carrier for 33 years. For the majority of that time his route was the east side of Newport where he walked 14 miles every day.

Prior to that he served in the Army just before the Korean War. He was stationed on Hachiboto Island in Korea where he was the sergeant in charge of harbor entrance control and ship maintenance. He enjoyed his time in the service and was proud to serve his country. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Post #21 in Newport.

He was an avid hunter, trapper, and ice fisherman. Mr. Before also had a love of flying small airplanes. He owned two airplanes in his lifetime, and at times he assisted with Civil Air Patrol. He had a gentle, softspoken demeanor and was very loved by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his daughter Bonnie Sweet in 2010 and by his wife, Marguerite Before, on May 18, 2017. He was also predeceased by his brother and sister.

He is survived by his son Dwayne Before and his companion, Donna Chaffee, of Newport, Daniel and Tracy Before of St. Johnsbury, Helen Before of Troy, and his son-in-law John Sweet of Texas. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

There will be a burial at St. Mary’s Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.curtis-britch.com.

Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion, Post #21, 160 Freeman Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Harold S. Carpenter

The Reverend Harold S. Carpenter, 83, of Westfield, formerly of North Sterling, Connecticut, and Cabot died peacefully on December 26, 2017, at North Country Hospital in Newport with family by his side, after a brief battle with pneumonia.

Mr. Carpenter was born August 5, 1934, the son of George and Hazel (Pierce) Carpenter of Cabot.

As a young man, he enjoyed hunting, working on the family farm, and working for local farmers. He graduated from the State School of Agriculture in Randolph in 1953 and joined the Army in 1954. He spent three years in the military and was honorably discharged in 1957 with a Natural Defense Service Medal as well as a Good Conduct Medal. He graduated from Barrington College in 1964 with a bachelor of arts degree.

On September 6, 1958, he married Rebecca Thurber of Plainfield, who survives him. He is also survived by their two children: Lisa Samford and her husband, Tim, of Granbury, Texas, and Merry Hamel and her husband, Kevin Paxman, of Westfield; his sisters: Ruth Glaude of South Windsor, Connecticut, and Grace Glaude and her husband, Ronald, of Brooklyn, Connecticut; by 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

On December 9, 1973, Mr. Carpenter was ordained into the ministry. He was the beloved pastor at Line Baptist Church in Foster, Rhode Island, for 40 years. He loved his family, reading, traveling, visiting with folks, and watching almost any ball game.

Mr. Carpenter was predeceased by his parents, George and Hazel; his brother Howard in 1992; and his brother-in-law Lionel in 1993.

Per his wishes, there will be no funeral service. A memorial service and interment will take place in the spring or summer of 2018 at the convenience of family.

Online condolences or memories can be shared by visiting www.awrfh.com.

Conrad H. Daigle

Conrad H. Daigle, 84, of Newport, died peacefully on January 7, 2018, in Derby.

He was born on May 22, 1933, in Westfield, to Leo and Marie (Carrier) Daigle. On April 3, 1954, he married the former Connie Diette, who survives him. He was a veteran of the Korean War.

He was owner and operator of the Westfield General Store in Westfield. He enjoyed attending yard sales, hunting, and fishing. He was one of the few original members of the Jay Peak Ski Patrol. He loved to tinker on old watches and fix old bikes and give them to needy children. He also loved his animals and enjoyed trips to Maine with his family, and telling stories. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Daigle, of Newport; by his children: Lisa Daigle-Farney and her husband, Michael, Peter Daigle, and Julie Carpenter and her husband, Robert; by his grandchildren: Benjamin and his companion, Caitlin Arcangeli, Matthew and his wife, Nicole Ernest-Farney, Aubrey DePaul and her husband, Brad, Joseph Daigle and his wife, Lisa, Colton Carpenter and his wife, Kayla, by his great-grandchildren: Justin, Mikayla, Lila, Haley, and Zoe Daigle, Brandon, Kiresten, and Sierra DePaul, and Oliver and Wyatt Farney.

He is also survived by his siblings: Yves Daigle and his wife, Hilda, Norman Daigle and his wife, Doris, Jacques Daigle and his wife, Theresa, Norbert Daigle and his wife, Rita, Louis Daigle and his wife, Sandy, Monique Temple and her husband, Allyn, Louise Daigle, Laurette Lewis and her husband, James, and Jeannine Tayler and her husband, Bernard; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister Jackie and his brother Charles.

Mr. Daigle was a member of American Legion Post #21, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #798, and the Knights of Columbus.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass will be celebrated. A graveside service with full military honors will be held on May 11 at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.

Gloria Jean Jacobs

Gloria Jean Jacobs, 74, of Newport died suddenly on January 2, 2018, at her home.

She was born on November 8, 1943, to Harold and Hattie (Woodard) McGivern. On June 23, 1961, she married Melvin Ray Jacobs, who predeceased her on June 6, 2008.

Mrs. Jacobs retired from the Orleans division of Ethan Allen in January 2006 after 40 years of service. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her special friend, Verna Weed, and playing cards at the American Legion with her sister-in-law and friends.

She is survived by her three children: Michael Jacobs and his wife, Jane, of Island Pond, Deborah Kippen and her husband, Glen, of Coventry, and John Jacobs and his wife, Theresa, of Irasburg; and by the following grandchildren: Paul Patenaude Jr. and his partner, Joanna Hisman, Carissa Patenaude and her partner, Greg Jones, Chad Tetreault and his partner, Selina Crowe, Michelle Bonneau and her husband, Jay, Dana Jacobs and his wife, Ashley, and Tyler Jacobs and his wife, Kaitlyn; and by her great-grandchildren: Kaden and Paityn Jones, Porter Patenaude, Layten Tetreault, Brady and Lacey Bonneau, and another great-grandbaby Jacobs is on the way. She is also survived by her sisters: Pauline Bosley of Springfield and Iris Tracy and her husband, Paul, of Somers, Connecticut; by the following brothers: Robert McGivern and his wife, Christine, of Ohio, and Reginald McGivern and his wife, Sandra, of Bellows Falls; by her sisters-in-law: Janice Jacobs of Newport and Marlene Percy of Coventry, and their husbands; and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Melvin Jacobs; by her father and mother, Harold and Hattie McGivern; by her daughter Cindy Jacobs Tetreault; her grandson Nicholas Jacobs; by her brothers Raymond, Harold Jr., and Ronald McGivern; and by her sisters: Virginia Locke and Gertrude Abbott.

Funeral services were held on January 5, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport where a Mass was celebrated. Spring interment will be in Pine Grove Cemetery in Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in her daughter Cindy’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, Inc., 55 Day Lane, Williston, Vermont 05495.

Online condolences are at curtis-britch.com.

Elaine B. Horner Mugford Jourdan

Elaine B. Horner Mugford Jourdan, 89, died on December 9, 2017.

She was born in Waterbury on October 26, 1928, to Maurice D. Horner and Viola Miner Horner. She was the youngest of four children. Her siblings Arietta, Lawrence, and Maroni predeceased her.

Ms. Jourdan graduated from Waterbury High School in 1946. She was very gifted musically. She started tapping out tunes on the piano before she was five years old and sang with a perfect ear. In high school, she belonged to all the music clubs, including glee club and a trio called The Sunshine Lassies, to name a few. She married Gerald Jourdan on June 22, 1946. Her first of two children, Gerald Jourdan Jr., was born on May 9, 1947. Her second child, Jill Elaine Jourdan, was born on May 23, 1964, some 17 years later.

Ms. Jourdan worked at Cellucord Corp. for 15 years. During this time, she did a lot of volunteer work playing the piano for the Vermont State Hospital, and at nursing homes. She was also active in the Catholic Church, serving as grand regent of Catholic Daughters and an officer in the Alter Society. She led a very full and active life. Mrs. Jourdan also served for many years on the Waterbury Ambulance Squad. She loved the people she worked with. She divorced and moved from Waterbury to Barre.

Ms. Jourdan met her second husband, Elmer Mugford, and they married on October 22, 1978. She inherited many stepchildren and step-grandchildren who she enjoyed and loved. She and Mr. Mugford shared five years together before he died. During this difficult time, she became very involved in the Barre Tones and her quartets. It was the most rewarding time of her life. The Barre Tones were like a family to her.

In 1996, she was chosen Ms. Vermont Senior. Three years later, she was chosen to represent Vermont in the American Classic Woman pageant in Biloxi, Mississippi. She joined the workforce again at age 58, after Mr. Mugford died. She worked for the council on aging for 15 wonderful years. She met and made many lasting friendships. During this time, she spent many good times drinking and playing cards with her buddies Ginger, Kirby, Henry, Mimi, and Cindy.

In her twilight years, Ms. Jourdan first lived with her son and daughter-in-law in Williamstown, and then moved in with her daughter Jill. She enjoyed a closeness with her daughter that was very special. She was very proud of her grandsons: Christopher and Geoffrey. She adored her daughter-in-law, Sally, who helped to care for her until she died. She loved all of her nieces and nephews, to include: Susan Griffin, Kim Healy, Jean Ellis, Tracey Guss, Roxane Ellis, Jan Robinson, and the Jourdans: Larry, Sheila, David, Diane, Trevor, Dana, and Leia.

At the age of 89, she was an amazing woman: bright, funny, and a good friend. Ms. Jourdan’s pretty green eyes and her smile brightened the room. She will be missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Barre, on Saturday, January 20, at 11 a.m.

Dalton H. McBride

Dalton H. McBride, 87, of Sun City Center, Florida, formerly of Derby, died peacefully in his sleep on December 26, 2017, at the McClure Respite House in Colchester.

He was born on March 3, 1930, in Island Pond, the son of Dr. William H. McBride and Ruby McBride. On June 16, 1951, he married Patricia Jean Smith, who predeceased him on August 26, 2002. Mr. McBride graduated from Brighton High School in 1947. He attended the University of Vermont and graduated in 1951 with a bachelor of arts degree. He was a pitcher for the UVM baseball team. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 as a commissioned officer. In 1957, he obtained his master’s of education from the University of Vermont. Mr. McBride taught at McIndoe Falls Academy, Derby Academy, and was principal at Canaan High School. He then worked for the U.S. Customs Service at the Derby Line Port of Entry from July 1962 and retired in May 1987. He was an avid golfer during his retirement years in Florida.

He is survived by his four children: William McBride of Charlottesville, Virginia, Mark McBride and his wife, Diane, of Derby, Lynn Maroot and her husband, Herbert, of Newport, and David McBride of Colchester. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother William Bruce McBride.

There will be a private spring graveside service at the convenience of the family. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester for their loving care. Donations in his memory can be made to the Island Pond Historical Society in Island Pond, or the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester.

Elizabeth A. Stone

Elizabeth A. Stone, better known as Skippy, 68, of Lowell, died peacefully on January 1, 2018, in Augusta, Georgia, with her loving family at her side.

She was born on November 26, 1949, in Newport, the daughter of the late Paul Sr. and Ruth (Mason) Stone. She leaves one brother, Paul Stone Jr. and his wife, Gaetene, of Newport. She also leaves behind her loving companion of many years, Merrill Crawford Sr.

Ms. Stone was married to Delbert Cota in 1969 and they had four daughters: Amy Sue Deavitt and her husband, Keith, of South Burlington, Buffy Lynn Ardine and her partner, Doug Wagner, of Concord, New Hampshire, Hiedi Rae Rappold and her husband, Scott, of Jay, and Betsy Ann Purvis and her husband, Michael, of Chichester, New Hampshire; and nine grandchildren: Amber Deavitt and her partner, Mike Bailey, Brenna Deavitt, Nicholas Deavitt and his companion, Beth Cota, Sierra, Jacob, and Ryan Ardine, Zachary Perrault, Ryleigh Rappold, and Logan Purvis. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Robbie Guilding, Bentley Mosher, and Nora Deavitt.

She was predeceased by her great-grandson Dawson Mosher.

Ms. Stone loved to cook, crochet, dance, and most of all travel. She has been from border to border and made many friends. She never met a stranger. She also loved animals that left many paw prints on her heart.

She was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post #2438 of Bay City, Texas, for over 30 years.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 10, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport with Pastor George Lawson officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the hour of the funeral. Spring interment will be in Newport Center Cemetery.

Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter, 502 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855. Online condolences can be shared at curtis-britch.com.