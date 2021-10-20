10.20.21 Obituaries & Services

Lorraine Adams

Lorraine (LaBounty) Adams died October 10, 2021.

She was born in Irasburg on November 2, 1938, the daughter of Karl and Alpha “Ingals” LaBounty of Irasburg, and she died in Barton at the age of 82.

Lorraine graduated from Orleans High School in 1956. From there she went to business school in New Hampshire. After graduating from business school, she started working at the Concord Hospital where she worked until retirement. She married Lester Adams on July 2, 1960, and they lived in Hillsborough, New Hampshire, where they bought a house. They greatly enjoyed working on the house and barn they owned. They also enjoyed fixing antiques and selling them. They love traveling and camping, mostly in Maine.

They were married 51 years when Lester died. She then moved to Newport for the last ten years of her life.

She was predeceased by her sister Ann (LaBounty) Buttendorff. She leaves behind her nephew Karl Loukes and his wife, Christy, and their children; a cousin Paul LaBounty; and many cousins on the Ingals’ side.

Lorraine struggled with multiple sclerosis since 1995 but she never complained about her struggles. She was always thankful for all she had. She was a very independent woman. In later years she enjoyed going to the Meeting Place and going to church at New Hope Bible with her nephew Karl and his family. She was a blessing to be around.

A celebration of life is planned for Friday, October 22, at 5:30 p.m. at New Hope Bible Church in Irasburg.

Geneva Burke

Geneva “Gee” Burke, age 88, died peacefully at home with family by her side on September 22, 2021, in Newport.

Geneva was born on April 30, 1933, in Newport, to Joseph and Eva (Davio) Pelkey as the youngest of 11 siblings. She attended Newport High School where she played the French horn and was a fantastic cheerleader. This is also where she met the love of her life, Bernard Burke, whom she would marry in 1953. After brief periods living in Texas and Oklahoma, Bernard and Geneva settled in Newport, where they raised two boys, Randy and Ricky Burke. Geneva worked for Broadview Hospital, the superintendent’s office in Derby, and the Newport City offices as the assistant clerk for many years up until her retirement. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary Post 21, and the Eagles Auxiliary.

Geneva was a spitfire, never afraid to speak her mind. In her younger years, she was very athletic and loved the outdoors. An excellent swimmer, she was known to swim great distances at Clyde Pond. She would also join her husband fishing from time to time. Geneva was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed watching her sons play. During her retired years she enjoyed bingo, playing cards with the girls, cheering on (or criticizing) the Boston Red Sox, playing piano, puzzles, crochet, coloring, and reading. She was known by her family for her spaghetti sauce and boiled dinners and taught both of her sons how to cook. Geneva always kept a full candy dish and was known for her homemade chocolates and fudge that she would give to family and friends at Christmas time. She was also known by many for making the original East Side Restaurant barbecue sauce. Geneva had strong faith and said her prayers every night, praying for her family and all their pets.

Geneva was predeceased by her parents, and ten brothers and sisters: Lucretia, Edward, Earl, Vivian, Dorothy, Gordon, John, Floyd, Oliver, and Leonard; and her loving husband of 68 years, Bernard Burke, who died in March of this year. The family is grateful that they weren’t without each other long, and feels peace knowing they are together again.

Geneva is survived by her sons: Randy Burke and wife, Linda, Ricky Burke and wife, Lisa; four devoted grandchildren: Reilly Burke and fiancée, Ashley Aldrich, and daughter Alyssa, Reid Burke, Katelyn Burke and partner, Sheamus Morrissey, and Connor Burke and fiancée, Andreah Ovitt; two great-granddaughters: Hailey Morgan Burke and Eva Dee Burke; and several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, many wonderful friends, and her special kitty companion, the Munchkin.

The family would like to give special thanks to family members Bill and Jeanie Bransford, Gail Curtis, Pam Covell, Linda Cota Deth, Susie Prue, and Bill Bailey, along with friends Karen Hisman and Karen Robitaille, as well as the Visiting Nurses Association.

Per Geneva’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Geneva Burke to the Gardner Park Grandstand Preservation Association Inc. Please send checks to: Joel Collins, secretary, 398 Sias Avenue, Newport, Vermont 05855.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit awrich.com to share memories and condolences.

Priscilla F. Fortin

Priscilla F. (Piette) Fortin died at 97 years old after a long battle with cancer at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton on October 15.

She was born July 9, 1924, in St. Francois, Quebec, Canada, as the daughter of Clarence and Annie (Guay) Piette. She was the third child of eight. She married John Marie Fortin on April 28, 1942, at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Newport.

She attended local school in Lowell and Rock Island, Stanstead, Quebec, Canada. She worked on her family’s farm in Holland for 23 years. After they moved to Newport she worked at Kelly’s Restaurant, Sonney’s, and BF Moore and Slalom sewing factory. She enjoyed working in the yard, flower beds, and garden.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Annie Piette; her husband, John Fortin; four sisters: Germaine and husband, George Fontaine, Rhena and husband, Paul Letourneau, Bertha Royer, Simone and husband, Lionel Fortin; two brothers: Sylva and wife, Simone Piette, Marcel and wife, Rita Piette; and two grandsons, John M. Sargent and Frank Fontaine.

She is survived by her sister Theresa Anderson of Newport, Washington; and her children: Yvette A. Fontaine of Vermont, Bernard J. Fortin and wife, Shirley, of Texas, Janet D. Sargent and husband, Bruce, of Vermont, and Ronald L. Fortin of Montana; 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Wednesday October 20, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Derby Line. Burial will follow in St. Edward’s Cemetery in Derby Line.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to cancer at Mary Wright Halo Foundation, 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Christopher Loux Sr.

We mourn the loss of Christopher Loux Sr., who died peacefully on the morning of September 29, 2021. He was 77 years old.

He was born in Massachusetts in 1944 to parents James Loux and Dr. Helene (Ahearn) Loux. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War. He lived in Vermont for many years before moving to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, where he lived and worked until 2009, when he returned to Vermont following the death of his brother James “Buddy” Loux. He had a passion for building and using his hands, he built his own home in Newport Center, and worked on many others in both Vermont and the Islands. He taught himself how to take apart and repair motorcycles. He loved helping people, teaching, learning, and telling stories. He possessed an adventurous soul and believed life was a never-ending quest for knowledge.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Margaret Ann (Broughan) Loux; parents James Loux and Dr. Helene (Ahearn) Loux, brother James “Buddy” Loux, sister-in-law Carol Ann Loux, and his son Adam Wright.

He is survived by his children: Christopher Loux Jr. and his wife, Nema, Jeffrey Loux Sr. and his wife, Sheri, Jason Loux and his mother, Jeannie, Liana Percoco and her husband, Andrew, Ryan Beaudry, Gabrielle Loux and their mother, Yvette, Jake “Guppy” Raymond and his wife, Jill, Erik Wright and his mother, Barr; and his grandchildren: Frankie, Baileigh, Jesse, Jeffrey “JT” Jr., Brady, and Michaela, as well as many, many good friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home at 37 Lake Road, Newport, followed by a celebration of life at American Legion Post #21 at 35 Veterans Avenue, Newport.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in Chris’ honor to one or both of the following nonprofits: the New England Center and Home for Veterans (https://www.nechv.org/), and the Friends of the Virgin Islands National Park (https://friendsvinp.org/).

Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.

Leroy Joel Mason

Leroy Joel Mason, 71, died unexpectedly in Glover on October 10, 2021.

He was born in Barton on January 2, 1950, to Joel Mason and Rosalind (Blair) Mason.

Growing up at the bottom of Perron Hill in Glover, he started helping local farmers who lived up the hill. Even at a young age, he was not afraid to do hard labor. He started operating equipment at an early age helping his father who was the road commissioner of Glover Town. He plowed snow, hauled gravel, and graded the roads.

Throughout his life he operated heavy equipment for various construction companies. He always felt proud after completing a project. He said if he could get a machine started, he could operate it.

He was a member of the first graduating class from Lake Region Union High School in 1968. He was a member of the American Legion Post 76 of Barton.

He got married and moved to Barton in 1970. He was drafted into the Army in 1970 and served for two and a half years. Being stationed in Germany brought him many fond memories. In October 1971 his son Anthony (Tony) was born. In December 1973 Dana Mason joined the family. He and his sons enjoyed hunting and having great times playing cards with the boys’ friends.

In December 2006 his grandson Wyatt was born. He was Leroy’s pride and joy. “Papa” taught Wyatt to clean fish and drive at an early age.

He had many, many good friends who he liked to chum around with.

Before he became ill with diabetes and dementia, he enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, attending horse pulls, auto racing, and family gatherings.

Leroy is survived by his sisters: Simone Mason of Lyndonville, Paulette Noyes of Lyndonville, Lorraine Williams and husband, Donald, of Waterford; his sons: Tony Mason and girlfriend, Barb Rowell, and Dana Mason; grandson Wyatt Mason; the mother of his children, Grace Mason; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Anita, in infancy, his brother Ray Mason, niece Casie Mason, and nephew Brennan Stillson.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Union House Nursing Home Activities Fund: 3086 Glover Road, Glover, Vermont 05839, or Orleans Ambulance: 1 Memorial Square, Orleans, Vermont 05860. A celebration of life will be held on October 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 77 Water Street, Orleans. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Westlook Cemetery, Glover.

Duane George Powers

Duane George Powers, 75, of Island Pond, died suddenly at his home on October 14, 2021.

He was born on March 4, 1946, in Island Pond, to the late Clifton and Sylvia (Cross) Powers. On March 11, 1967, he married Carlene LaCoss who survives him.

Duane was employed by Ethan Allen Manufacturing for many years where he was a sander. He held memberships with the Knights of Columbus third and fourth degree and St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond. After his retirement he was a driver for Meals on Wheels and ran the town stump dump. He enjoyed woodworking, working in his workshop, yard work, and was a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Carlene (LaCoss) Powers, of Island Pond; his children: Tina Houde and her husband, David, Jennifer Lamoureux and her husband, Anthony, and Hope Powers; his grandchildren: Thomas and Liz, Matthew and Katrina, Luke and Sara, Elizabeth, Jacob, John and Macaela, Rebecca, Jacinta, Daniel Houde, Tyler, Kyle and Bradie Lamoureux, Keesha Lavigne and Kyle Humphrey, and Ryan Powers; six great-granddaughters; his siblings: Marion Deslandes, and Carol and Eugene Dodge; and by several nieces, nephews, and his dog Sadie.

He was predeceased by two sisters: Nathalene Fortin and Geraldine Dufour and by his brother Clifton Powers.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 1199 Railroad Street, Island Pond. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 23, at St. James Catholic Church in Island Pond where a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Knights of Columbus fourth degree, in care of Mater Dei Parish, 191 Clermont Circle, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.

Dexter E. Randall

Dexter E. Randall, 76, of Newport Center died on October 17, in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

He was born on September 8, 1945, in Lyndon, to Edward and June (Chamberlain) Randall.

On September 3, 1971, he married Alice Gilman who predeceased him on June 2, 2020.

Dexter was a dairy farmer along with his late wife on their farm in Troy for many years. He was a former state representative for Orleans County from 2004 to 2008. He was also a political activist well known for his work with many organizations fighting to save small family farms. He spent countless hours traveling the countryside visiting friends and neighbors and telling stories with his dog Jiggs at his side.

He is survived by five children: Lisa Guillette and her husband, Maurice, of Westfield, Justin Randall of Troy, Jordan Randall and his wife, Alaina, of Barre, Irene Randall of Troy, and Jason Randall and his wife, Ashley, of Lowell; by his grandchildren: Garrett, Ava, Olivia, Joseph, Samuel, Michael, Daniel, and Gabriel; by his sisters: Caroline Gadapee of Lyndonville, and Patricia Jaquish of Montana; and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 22, at the North Hill Cemetery in Westfield. Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be made to the Rural Vermont Farm Advocacy Group in his name at www.ruralvermont.org or Rural Vermont, 46 East State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602.

Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.