10.13.21 Obituaries & Services

Patricia A. Dumont

Patricia A. Dumont, 74, of North Troy, died on October 9, 2021, in Newport.

She was born on October 23, 1946, in Newport to the late Roland and Avis (Archer) Cadieux. On April 16, 1966, she married Albert Dumont who predeceased her on June 12, 2006.

Patricia was a graduate of North Troy High School class of 1964. She also attended Champlain College. Patricia worked as a secretary for the Vermont Department of Children and Families for 28 years. She enjoyed going dancing with her late husband, Al. She also enjoyed gardening, especially flowers, doing puzzles, and loved visits from her family.

She is survived by her daughters: Theresa Donovan and her husband, Chris, of Newport Center, Monique Dumont and her husband, Todd Souliere, of Jaffrey, New Hampshire; grandchildren: Kaitlyn Rivard and her husband, Martin, and Jillian Donovan and Riley Donovan; great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Jackson Rivard. She is also survived by her brothers: Richard Cadieux and his wife, Laurel, of Derby, Roland Cadieux of Derby Line; sister Judith Wright of Plymouth, Massachusetts; as well as sister-in-law Lucille Cadieux of North Troy; brother-in-law Andre Dumont and his wife, Ann, of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and several nieces and nephews

She was also predeceased by her brother Robert Cadieux and sister Joanne Young.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday October 18, at the Notre Dame Cemetery in North Troy. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to the North Troy High School Alumni Association in care of People’s Bank, 15 Main Street, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Joan S. Grant

Joan (Jo Ann) S. Grant was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She left this world peacefully when she died on September 25, 2021, in Bolivar, Pennsylvania, at age 88.

She was born to Alice and Howard Stevens on June 6, 1933. She studied at Lyndon College for one year before she married her next-door neighbor, Aril Grant, who survives her and lives in Pennsylvania and Vermont. They were married on July 12, 1953. The two of them traveled all over the country and met tons of interesting people.

Jo, mom, gram, truly lived life to the fullest and was smiling most when she saw her family. She treasured being outdoors in her gardens, hiking, biking, walking, swimming, snowshoeing, and kayaking with friends and family. She spent many hours quilting or crocheting or knitting, usually to give as gifts. Her piano playing was a huge source of pleasure for her and others. Her caring and fun personality was contagious to everyone she met. She traveled to all 50 states, Canada, and even spent three weeks in Europe, and was always happy to come home to Island Pond.

Joan is survived by her husband, Aril Grant; children: Linda Bingham and husband, Randy, James Grant and wife, Deb, and Lori DiRinaldo and husband, Joel; grandchildren: Jason Bingham, Cory Bingham, Travis Bingham (Torie), Jamie Allen (Greg), Tyler Grant (Ashton); great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Taylor, Brodie, Jadin, Avery, Tate, Jhett, Harper, Addilyn; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her bother Richard Stevens and sister Debra Brown (Jeff).

Joan was predeceased by her parents, Howard and Alice; siblings: Howard Jr., Gary, Roxanna; and her son Nicholas Grant.

There will be a memorial service held in her honor in Vermont in the spring. She was an avid animal and nature lover, so in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to either Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Shelter at 4473 Barton Road, Orleans Vermont, 05860, or the Northwoods Stewardship Center, P.O. Box 220, East Charleston, Vermont 05833.

Sandra Harvey

Sandra Jane Kelley Musgrave Harvey, age 76, of Brandywine Hundred, Wilmington, Delaware, died peacefully October 1, 2021.

She was born in 1945, in Barton, to the late Howard William Kelley and Rena Mae Collins Kelley. She graduated from Barton Academy and Graded School in 1963. She attended the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, earning a bachelor’s degree in humanities in 1967 and a master’s degree in English literature in 1968. She later earned a master of science in library and information sciences from Drexel University, in 1997.

After college, she worked for Sears, Roebuck and Company in Chicago for two years as a computer programmer. In 1970, she moved back to Vermont and went to work for the state of Vermont in data processing. In 1981, she and her family moved to Delaware, and in 1982, she went to work for the state of Delaware as a data center manager. After 24 years, she retired in 2006 from the Department of Health and Social Services information resources management unit.

Sandra enjoyed square dancing, camping, bicycling, gardening, reading, and the opera. She also enjoyed cruising which allowed her to visit Alaska, Tunisia, Ephesus, Sicily, and Greece. Her husband of 27 years, Francis Richard Harvey, Jr., predeceased her in September of 2001. In addition, she was predeceased in 2020 by her sister, Diana Mae Kelley Green of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Rena Karpinski and her husband, George, of Wilmington, and a son, Francis Richard Harvey III, of Newark, Delaware, and her sister, Barbara Sue Kelley Ashe, of Worcester, Massachusetts, and various nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be on Saturday, October 16, at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, Texas 75380.

Gay Lawrence Mason

Gay Lawrence Mason died on October 6, 2021, at 7:15 p.m. at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

Gay was born on April 27, 1943, in Albany, Vermont, with his twin brother Hale Mason. He was raised by his parents, Leonard Mason and Helena Larocque Mason. He graduated from Peoples Academy and served in the National Guard for 6 years, and once guarded President Kennedy when he came to speak in Burlington. He worked in construction in the Lamoille County area for ten years before starting his own business in drywall and painting serving Lamoille, Caledonia, Franklin, and Orleans counties. Gay taught many others his trade, some of whom still work in that profession. He was a jack of all trades and built and remodeled many houses over his career.

Gay retired 13 years ago, and only did side work due to many health problems. He leaves his family, Becky Ross, Angela Ross, Ken Ross, Tyler Mason, Kaleb Mason, Quint Bapp, and Jason Eldred, and their families, his surviving siblings, Amy Jones, Jeanne Masson-Douglas, Lorraine Labounty, and Cheryl Kulakoff and their families; as well as many cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his twin brother Hale Mason; his brother Hugh Mason; his sister Theresa Cross; and his grandson, Laine Ross.

Throughout Gay’s life, he enjoyed surprising people with the unexpected, like putting eggs under pullets at the neighbor’s farm, jumping in the water at lakeside weddings, jumping over tables when conversation ends, sending condolence cards to his kids’ dates, tripping and scaring people, distracting people so he can take their food, and making faces in the window before coming inside. He loved raising beef cattle, driving around the Northeast Kingdom with his dog Fergi, going to Subway, drinking root beer, eating ice cream, and sharing humorous family stories, many of which were about him. He was a good-hearted man and will be missed by all who knew him.

Gay strongly expressed that he did not desire calling hours for when his time came but wanted his friends and family to share stories and jokes in happiness, not sorrow. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on October 17 at the farm located at 1796 Route 14, Albany. Bring a smile and a story to share.

Ronald Lee Morse

Ronald Lee Morse died on September 11, 2021, in Brooksville, Florida, at the age of 58.

He was born in San Dimas, California, to the late Winnie Jean Battles. He owned and operated Ron Morse Tractor Service.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Mike Medlock and Dwight Medlock; and sister Vicky Lucier.

He is survived by his wife, Tracie; his daughter Danielle; his son Justin; his father Harold Morse Sr.; and his stepmom, Jo Ann Morse. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters: Jackie Willis and husband, Keith, Shelly Phenning, Harold Morse Jr. and wife, Darlene, Tim Morse and wife, Jennifer, Bill Driver and wife, Donna, La Don Allen and husband, Boomer, Lisa Lighty-Morse, Lynnette Deaette and husband, Bob, Jason Driver and significant other, Julie Marquis, and Jeff Morse and wife, Tara. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews, by his extended family in Claremont, New Hampshire, and also by many friends both from Florida and in Vermont.

Ron will be very much missed by everyone.

William L. Reynard

William L. Reynard, 56, died suddenly on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

He was born on April 18, 1965, in the old hospital in Newport on Easter Sunday.

He loved fishing, hunting, and camping. He enjoyed playing with his nieces and nephews.

William is survived by his children: Benjamin and Jessica Farnsworth of Windsor, and Tanis Reynard of Concord, New Hampshire; his stepson Josh Jarvis of Claremont, New Hampshire; Adrianna and William Jr. of Jay; his two brothers, Andrew Reynard of West Burke and Scottie Reynard and his wife, Lisa, of Derby; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

William was predeceased by his mother, Jerald Reynard; his sisters Lori Reynard Taylor and Chelie Reynard; his daughter Isabo Reynard; and many aunts and uncles.

Friends may call on Saturday, October 16, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch and Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road, Newport.

Should friends desire, contributions in his memory may be sent to David Reynard, P.O. Box 123, Derby, Vermont 05829.

Jordan L. Starr

Jordan L. Starr, 29, died unexpectedly on October 05, 2021, in West Charleston.

He was born May 27, 1992, in Newport to William Starr and Kathy ( Lemieux) Montminy.

Jordan was often known for being the life of the party, something he shared in common with his father. They were one of a kind, a bonded pair. The “Starrs” of the show, no doubt. Everywhere they went, bright gleaming smiles always followed. And one could never forget Jordan’s loud contagious laugh. Billy taught Jordan how to be quirky and quick witted. The two of them always made a point to enjoy life and prove that there was nothing wrong with being a really big kid forever and young at heart. But despite what many people saw Jordan as, his true passion in life was children.

His love of children quickly led him to the career that made him happiest. Jordan was a caregiver for an incredible child, a child who brought out the best side of him, a child who he looked up to. Being a caregiver was something that came natural to Jordan, as it followed a dream he couldn’t wait to adventure into: fatherhood. If one were to have asked Jordan what his greatest accomplishment in life was, the answer was easy: his daughters, Rihanna and Everleigh. He had an endless amount of love for his girls. He was proud of everything they have already achieved and everything he knew they would grow to accomplish.

As once quoted by an old friend, “Jordan was the kind of person who would give anyone the shirt off his back, kiss every pitbull, hug every baby in sight, and truly do anything to put a smile on someone’s face.” Simply put, anyone who knew Jordan knew he was a teddy bear, a definite mama’s boy. Jordan was known for being sweet and sensitive. He believed his mother and sisters, Olivia and Siara, deserved nothing but love and respect. He always made it a point to show them how much he loved them and never failed to tell all his friends how proud he was.

Jordan often spent his free time with his closest friends, playing video games, or watching his favorites: the Boston Red Sox and the Dallas Cowboys. If all else failed, one could always find him with family. He loved to spend his time at his uncle Alfred’s house or, as he would say, his second home.

Jordan was a free spirit. Never afraid to be 100 percent himself. He made every day a little brighter. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed as he left an impact on everyone who walked into his life. The world was blessed to have him. Forever a “Starr.”

Jordan’s family consisted of his daughters: Everleigh and Rihanna; his mother, Kathy Montminy, and her husband, Randy Blake; his father, Billy Starr, and his wife, Penny; his sisters Olivia and Siara Montminy; his maternal predeceased grandparents, Alfred and Linda Lemieux; his paternal grandparents, Jack Starr (predeceased) and Ila Starr; and the following aunts and uncles: Alfred and Tina Lemieux, Tony and Rose Lemieux, Rodney Lemieux, Michelle Lemieux, Dajana Steele, Virgil and Linda Starr, Jack and Diane Starr, Jimmy Starr (predeceased) and Jennifer Starr, Gary Starr (predeceased) and Pam Starr, and Betty Griggs and Tommy; as well as many many cousins who he loved dearly.

A celebration of his life will be at the Knolls Barn on Route 111 in Derby on Saturday, October 16, at 2 p.m. Pastor George Lawson will be speaking in his honor at 2:30 p.m. If friends desire, memorial contributions in Jordan’s name may be made to the Autism Society, 6110 Executive Boulevard, Suite 305 Rockville, Maryland 20852, or Northeast Kingdom Human Services, 181 Crawford Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

James Edward Maxfield

James Edward Maxfield of Craftsbury died on October 3, 2021.

A celebration of his life will be held at the The Bullwheel at Jay Peak (inside the Stateside Lodge) on Sunday, October 17, at 2 p.m. Jim was a beloved, thoughtful, hardworking man with a heart of gold. All are welcome to come celebrate his brilliant life. The family is asking that those who feel comfortable share some words or memories about him.

John Michael Vigario

John Michael Vigario, 75, of Newport Center, died peacefully on October 6, 2021.

Calling hours and services will be held on Saturday, October 16, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Curtis-Britch Converse-Rushford funeral home in Barton, with a lunch following.