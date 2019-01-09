01.09.19 Obituaries

Paul John Beaupré Sr.

Paul John Beaupré Sr. died with his family at his side on December 31, 2018 — his wife, Rebecca; son John Paul; and grandchildren: Joshua and Madison of Barton, Jessica of Cambridge, Amanda and her husband, Daniel Pierce, with their children: Victoria, Sarah, Ethan, Sean, Thomas, and our angel Patrick of South Carolina; Patty, Maureen, and Melinda Beaupré of Northbridge, Massachusetts; Paul John Beaupré Jr. of Oregon; and a very special niece Lisa Hawkins who has been by his side the whole time. He also has 14 other grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

He is the son of the late Richard and Jeannette (Bilodeau) Beaupré. He is survived by four siblings.

He was predeceased by his brothers Ronald and Kevin Beaupré ;and his great-niece Bethann Brooks.

Paul worked at the Walden General Store. He enjoyed gardening and watching birds. His favorite was the hummingbird. He also enjoyed relaxing on his porch with family and friends. He looked forward to the Barton fair demo and enjoyed watching TV.

Grandpa we all love and miss you very much. XOXO. You will always be in our hearts.

His service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Gwendolyn (Gwen) K. Chouinard

Gwendolyn (Gwen) K. Chouinard, 96, formerly of Orleans, died on December 23, 2018, in Essex.

She was born on October 8, 1922, in Fayston. Her parents were Ernest E. and Cora M. (Learned) Kingsbury of Moretown.

On January 9, 1986, she married Herve Chouinard, who predeceased her in 2005.

Gwen attended the Goddard School for Girls in Barre and went on to graduate from Montpelier Seminary in 1939. She worked as a medical secretary for the National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier for 44 years. She was a member of the National Registry of Medical Secretaries. There were many things that she enjoyed but among her favorites were sewing, quilting, reading, traveling, knitting, square dancing, playing cards and doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She was fond of animals, especially dogs. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary post #76 in Barton. She volunteered at the Lake Region Senior Center for many years.

Gwen is survived by her stepdaughter Victoria Chouinard of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces Maureen Wiegner and her husband, William, of Williston and Marcia Kingsbury of White River Junction; and her nephew Marvin Kingsbury of Waterbury.

She was predeceased by her stepsons Richard and Mark Chouinard, as well as her brother Donald Ralph Kingsbury, who died in 1991.

Funeral services were held at the Orleans Federated Church at 2 p.m. on January 3 with the Reverend Alyssa May officiating.

Spring internment will be at the Mountain View Cemetery in Moretown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Orleans Federated Church, P.O. Box 132, Orleans, Vermont 05860.

Barbara Cilwik photo

Barbara Cilwik, 70, of Derby, has died. The sadness is bittersweet. Though no longer with us here on this earth, she went home to heaven to be with the Lord based on her profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

Born in Paterson, New Jersey, in 1948, she was the firstborn child of a World War II photographer and a nurse. Within a few years she became the older sibling of two other children. She grew up in Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey, attending Euclid School and Hasbrouck Heights High School. After high school she began a career in nursing, which would culminate in her certification as a registered nurse through Felician College in Lodi, New Jersey, some 20 years later. She was married to Charles G. Cilwik and gave birth to four children. Shortly after, in 1990, she and her family moved out of northeastern New Jersey to the state of Vermont.

She continued employment in nursing after moving to Vermont, in many capacities for many years. She enjoyed the warmth of spring and summer. Barbara was very skilled at sewing, and also liked to cook and spend time with her family. She especially enjoyed being around younger children. She sacrificed for her children and so much showed her love for them. We will miss her very much.

She leaves behind four children: Michael and his wife, Robyn, of Petal, Mississippi, Thomas and his wife, Lara, of Derby, Patricia Bauerle and her husband, Harold, of Colchester, and Hillary Hamel and her husband, Joshua, of White River Junction; six grandchildren: Shelby, James, Thankful, Peter, Leah, and Andrew; one great-grandchild, Mason; and her sister Linda Merritt of Cliffside Park, New Jersey.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles G. Cilwik; her parents, Harold and Marian Merritt; and her brother Frank.

A memorial service was held for Barbara at the Barton Baptist Church in Barton on January 1. A private memorial gathering for family will also be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation on her behalf to Rural Community Transportation, Inc., at 1677 Industrial Parkway, Lyndonville, Vermont 05851, a nonprofit organization which helped her with numerous wheelchair accessible rides to medical appointments during the last years of her life.

John Charles “Charlie” Curtis

John Charles “Charlie” Curtis, 86, of Burlington, Massachusetts, and Westmore died on December 23, 2018. He was the beloved husband of Marjorie L. Morrison for 58 years.

Charlie was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was the son of the late John and Grace Curtis. He was a graduate of Arlington, Massachusetts, High School.

Charlie was a veteran of the Korean War, serving his country in the United States Navy from 1952 to 1956. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He achieved the rank of aircraft structural mechanic second class. Shortly after leaving the Navy, he would meet his future wife, Marjorie, through a mutual friend. They dated for three years before marrying in 1960. They settled in Marjorie’s hometown of Burlington, Massachusetts, in 1961 where they would raise their seven children.

Charlie worked hard to provide for his family. He was a sheet metal worker. He started his career working for Local 17 and eventually branched out on his own, focusing on custom cooper work and roofing. His company was known as John Curtis Roofing.

In 1971, Charlie designed and began building his dream vacation home on a hill overlooking Willoughby Lake in Westmore. The family spent summer vacations, weekends, and many quick family escapes at their retreat and created many special memories. He was an avid fisherman, and the streams, lakes and ponds of the Northeast Kingdom provided the perfect escape for Charlie.

He was a very handy man. He was a member of several antique engine clubs for many years and enjoyed traveling to shows in the Northeast making new friends and showing his engine. There wasn’t any task or project that he was afraid to tackle. He was the go-to person when someone in the family had a project with which they needed help. Charlie loved working outdoors. He could be seen driving his John Deere around his homes in Massachusetts and Vermont whenever the weather allowed it.

He was a fun-loving grandfather and a great storyteller. There wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for his family. He will be remembered as a supportive and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Charlie was the beloved husband of Marjorie L. (Morrison); loving father of Christine Murray of Arlington, John Jr. and his wife, JoMarie, of Windham, New Hampshire, Russell and his wife, Joanne Giannino, of Westmore, Leslie of Orlando, Florida, Valerie of Burlington, Massachusetts, Philip and his wife, Kristen, of Sandwich, Massachusetts, and Jennifer Gorewitz and her husband, Eric, of Concord, Massachusetts; brother of Rosemary (Riley), Grace (Taddeo) and Edward Curtis. Charlie is also survived by 13 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, John B. Curtis and Nora Grace (Troy), and his grandson John Curtis, III.

A funeral mass was held on December 28 in Burlington, Massachusetts. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Norman E. Dwyer

Norman E. Dwyer died on December 31, 2018, at the Newport Health Care Center with family there with him.

He was born on July 19, 1928. His parents were Eugene and Nellie (Dearborn) Dwyer. He was educated in schools in Orleans and graduated from Orleans High School in 1946.

He was married to Geraldine Goodwin Phillips in May 1950. She died in April 1987. He married Hilda Lafoe in July 1988 and she died in March 2007.

Norman was a truck driver first, foremost, and always. He started driving trucks at the age of 16. Driving a logging truck was one of his first jobs. Later, after graduating from high school and starting a family, he went to work for H.P. Hood and Sons driving a milk tank truck. After working for them for a period of years, he moved his family to the Bethel-South Royalton area to work for the Vermont Department of Transportation. During his tenure with the state of Vermont, he rose from driving their plow trucks as part of the road crew, to becoming a crew foreman. He worked out of the Bethel State Garage and later out of the White River Junction State Garage. While working out of the state garage in White River Junction, he and his family lived in Sharon.

Following the death of his wife, Geraldine, he relocated to Evansville and retired from the Department of Transportation in July 1989.

He is survived by his daughter Rachel Blanchard, her husband, Richard and their son Kristopher and his wife, Jane, and their sons: Ben and Sam; by his sons: Kevin and his children: Alex, Abby and Aiden; Ross Dwyer, Randy Dwyer, and Ricky Dwyer and his wife, Kendra, and their children: Seayra and Hunter; by grandson Brian Mack and his partner, Donna; and by several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his daughter and son-in-law Roberta and Bradley Mack; and by sisters: Ruth Fletcher, Rita Farr, Doris Lampmen, Della Allen, Marcia Sheldon, and Mildred Whalen.

He enjoyed starting each day with breakfast at Parson’s Corner in Barton with his friends and later having coffee visiting with friends each day at the Evansville Trading Post.

Norm especially loved going to the Blanchard’s camp, on the Wild Branch in Craftsbury with his son-in-law, sons, grandsons, and great-grandchildren. When there, he enjoyed a Cape Codder, played cribbage with the other cheaters, told lies, and always, always, always ate well. His company will be sadly missed. God speed Dad, Pop, Norm, Pappa Norman.

A burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pope Memorial Frontier Animal Society at 252 Strawberry Acres, Newport, Vermont 05855.

Jacqueline Gallup

Jacqueline Gallup died on December 28,2018.

She was born April 30, 1938, to Wilfred and Jeanne (Lalime) Desbiens in Coventry.

She was a strong, independent woman, a loving and kind mother to three children, and a loving grandmother to four grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Gallup Walker of Mena, Arkansas; and by two sons: David and his wife, Melissa, of Coventry and Jeffrey of Coventry. She is also survived by four loving grandchildren: Celina Walker Banwarth and her husband, Hunter, James Walker, Taylor Gallup, and Cailyn Gallup.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald Charles Gallup; her parents, Jeanne and Wilfred Desbiens; and her brother James Desbiens. She is survived by two sisters: Claire Cassady and her husband, Richard Cassady, of Whitefield, New Hampshire, and Theresa Desbiens of Warner Robbins, Georgia; by three brothers: Gerard and his wife, Camilla, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Peter and his wife, Donna, of Port St. Lucie, and John and his wife, Donna, of Warner Robbins; and by many nieces and nephews.

A Mass will be held at St. Theresa’s church in Orleans on January 19 at noon. Friends may call on the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Theresa’s. A luncheon will follow at the East Side Restaurant in Newport.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Orleans Essex Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice, Inc., at 46 Lakemont Road, Newport, Vermont 05855, or online at [email protected].

Roger G. Gibeault

Roger G. Gibeault, 75, of Westfield, died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones after a brief illness on December 20, 2018.

He was born on December 1, 1943, in Westfield, to Adrien and Polly (Goulding). He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly Piper, of 44 years.

Roger was a proud and devoted dairy farmer for many years. After his retirement in 2008, he enjoyed many hobbies, including camping, bluegrass festivals, ice fishing, playing cards, and hanging out in his gazebo. Roger was a hard working man who enjoyed his home, friends and family. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone and had an infectious laugh. He will be greatly missed by all. He and Beverly enjoyed their trip to Alaska and around the country.

If anyone has photos of Roger that they would like to share with his family for a memory book, please bring them to the service.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Gibeault, of Westfield; his children: Rhonda Patenaude and her companion, Jon Templeton, Brad and his wife, Lisa Piper, Mike Piper, and Rhonda and Omer Roberge; by 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his siblings: Shirley Amyot and Bob Amyot, Diane and her husband, Jack Starr, Rachel Carr and her husband, Tom, Rolande Amyot and her husband, Andre, and Pauline Crete and her husband, Lee and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Polly and Adrien Gibeault; and by his brothers: Ernest and Paul Gibeault.

Funeral services were held on December 27, 2018, at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home. Spring interment will be in the Westfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Mary Wright Halo Foundation at 1073 Upper Quarry Road, Newport, Vermont 05855.

The Reverend Alexander Phillips Hurt

The Reverend Alexander Phillips Hurt, 78, of Daniels Pond, Glover, died on December 23, 2018.

He was born on April 22, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, son of Anna Elizabeth Hurt (nee Phillips) and Henry Hicks Hurt. The family moved to Towson, Maryland, when he was in elementary school. Alex graduated from Towson High School in 1958. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Norwich College, majoring in English, and a master of divinity from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.

Throughout his school years he played the French horn in the school bands. His fondest memory as a member of the Norwich band was marching in the Inaugural Parade for John F. Kennedy on a bitter cold January 20, 1961.

He was ordained to the Presbyterian ministry on June 22, 1969, and served as pastor, interim pastor and stated supply for several Presbyterian churches in the Baltimore Presbytery. His longest term was at the Franklinville Presbyterian Church from 1991 until retirement in 2010. He supported his family through insurance sales with a specialty in life and long-term care insurance.

He and Elsie, his wife of 36 years, retired to Daniels Pond, about two miles from the farmhouse where he and his family spent summers from the time he was nine years old. In retirement, he was an active participant at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church and for a while led worship and assumed pastoral duties during a transition time in their leadership.

Until recently, he taught a weekly Bible study at the Craftsbury Community Care Center.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elsie; his children and stepchildren; his son Taylor Scott Hurt and his wife, Roshni, his daughter Anna Elizabeth Acito and her husband, Dean, his stepson Brian Hughes Jeffers and his wife, Adelfa, and his stepson David Edward Jeffers and his fiancée, Lindley. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Alyssa, Andrew, Sophia, Micah, Colby, Jonathan and Madeleine. He is also survived by his sister Anne Dorworth, twin sister Helen Gehrenbeck and her husband, David, and his sister Joan Adair.

A memorial service was held at the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church on December 28.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the East Craftsbury Presbyterian Church at 1097 Ketchum Hill Road., Craftsbury, Vermont 05826.

Marilyn (Erickson) Lord photo

Marilyn (Erickson) Lord

Marilyn (Erickson) Lord, 86, of Portland, Connecticut, died peacefully at her daughters’ home in Vermont surrounded by her loving family and her cat, Snowball.

She was born in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 5, 1932, the only child of Sixten V. and Gertrude M. (Anderson) Erickson and moved to Cromwell when she was young. Marilyn met the love of her life, Daniel Lord, when he was the family paper boy. They were married June 14, 1952, and had 62 wonderful years together. Marilyn worked for the Hartford Insurance Company prior to raising their family in Portland in the home her husband, Dan, built in 1955. She worked at the Greystone Retirement Home for 18 years as a cook and aide and retired at the age of 70.

Marilyn was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church in Portland, Connecticut. She enjoyed taking many road trips with the family in their truck camper, knitting, and crocheting blankets, sweaters, and doilies while listening to country music with Dan, and visiting her children and grandchildren. She was a very loving and special mother and wife. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Dan.

She is survived by her six children: Susan and her husband, Patrick Perry, of Niantic, Connecticut, Cynthia and her husband, Ronald Miller, of Lewisburg, West Virginia, Diane and her husband, Mark McBride, of Derby, Linda and her husband, David Rooney, of Connecticut, Daniel Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Lord, of Madison, and Robert and his wife, Amy Lord, of North Reading, Massachusetts. She also leaves 16 grandchildren: Erin and Jeffrey Perry, Creighton Miller, Dr. Hilary Miller Handley, Berkely Miller, Jennifer McBride Christen, Tyler, Ben and Sarah McBride, Kiersten, Danielle, Emily and Trevor Rooney, Alison Lord, Kiera and Jason Lord; great-grandsons Emerson and Watson Miller; sisters-in-law Marion Giroux and Olive Bials; and cousins Barbara MacCready and Lois Anderson.

Funeral services were held on January 2 at the Cromwell Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Swedish Cemetery in Portland. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the First Congregational Church of Portland, 554 Main Street, Portland, Connecticut 06480.

Peter Lucier

Peter Lucier, 71, died on December 16, 2018, at his home with his loving family by his side.

He was born on November 4, 1947, in Lynn, Massachusetts, to the late John H. Lucier and Emma M. Lucier (Landry).

The most important thing to Peter was his family. Peter was always a hard worker, and it was very important to him to provide, and always be there for them. He enjoyed his most recent job as a school bus driver, taking pride in the safety and care of his students. He also enjoyed volunteering his time for the local fire department, driving and operating their large engine truck. Peter was so proficient behind the wheel of any vehicle, it was often said that he could parallel park a train!

Peter enjoyed nature and the outdoors. In fact, it was the natural beauty of the Vermont mountains, which brought Peter and his family here in 2002 from Middleton, Massachusetts.

He enjoyed anything outdoors — fishing, kayaking, hiking, and watching animals in their natural habitat. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, as he was such a kind and honest man, and an integral part of their lives.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara J. Lucier (Michaud); his son Matthew Lucier; daughter Christina Lucier; brother Jackie Lucier and his wife, Alice; nieces: Barbara Demers and Linda Klein; nephews: Jimmy, Bobby, Mark, Tom, John, David, and Billy Lucier. Peter also had a special bond with his co-workers at the bus lot. And, most evenings at home, you would find Peter sipping a cold Moxie and relaxing with the family’s two dogs, Charlotte and Jurgen, by his side.

He was predeceased by his sister Jean Demers (Lucier) and twin brother Paul Lucier.

Jodi McCormick

Jodi McCormick, 44, of Irasburg, died on December 19, 2018, in Newport.

She was born on October 4, 1974, in Newport, to Brenda Lanou and the late Douglas McCormick.

Jodi attended North Country Union High School in Newport and graduated from Lake Region Union High School in Orleans and later received her master’s degree in social work from Kaen College in New Jersey.

She was a social worker at Trinitas Hospital in New Jersey. Among the many hobbies she enjoyed were making crafts, gardening — both vegetables and flowers — traveling around Germany, Italy, and the United States and working with people and helping them in any way she could. She also enjoyed her cat and dog.

She is survived by her life partner, Patrick Chandler, of Irasburg; by her son Gavin Chandler of Irasburg; by her mother, Brenda Lanou, of Barton; and by several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Douglas McCormick; her grandmother Louise McCormick; and Veronica Chandler.

Funeral services were held on December 22 at the Irasburg Church with Kyle Ingalls officiating. Spring interment will be at the Irasburg Cemetery. Should friends desire; contributions may be made to her family in care of her mother, Brenda Lanou at P.O. Box 214, Barton, Vermont 05822, to help defray funeral costs.

Sandra P. Montminy

Sandra P. Montminy, 81, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Joseph Montminy, died peacefully on January 1, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

Born in St. Johnsbury to the late Arthur and Evelyn (Valley) Friend, she was raised in Vermont and lived most of her life in Enfield before settling in Windsor six years ago.

She was a member of the WOW group in Windsor and she enjoyed going on the monthly outings with the members. She loved reading, traveling, and shopping, but her main focus was her family, who will miss her dearly.

Sandra is survived by her son Dwayne Montminy of Agawam, Massachusetts; her daughters Charlene Montminy of Bristol and Brenda Dorgan and her husband, Michael, of Enfield, Connecticut; her brother Wayne Friend of Holly Ridge, North Carolina; her grandchildren Jessica and Amber Hurrle; and her great-grandchild Pierce.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son Allen Montminy.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 12, at the Carmon Poquonock Funeral Home, 1816 Poquonock Avenue Windsor, Connecticut 06095, followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery in Enfield.

Laine Alan Ross

Laine Alan Ross, 21, of Albany, died suddenly from a tragic automobile accident in Irasburg on December 27, 2018.

He was born on November 15, 1997, in Newport to Kenneth Ross and Misty Carrier of Albany.

He graduated from Lake Region Union High School on June12, 2016.

Laine enjoyed spending time with his dad, family and friends, and his co-workers at Albany Auto Repair, where he was employed.

He enjoyed four-wheelers, his Xbox, watching action movies, snowmobiling, running the snowplow, driving the tractor with his dad and with his friends Jesse, Kyle, Lance, and many more.

He also enjoyed trips to McDonald’s at any hour of the day or night, and Walmart. He loved listening to stories and jokes his great uncle Monte Mason would tell.

He was blessed to have found the love of his life, Holly Lefebvre, with whom he spent time hiking, listening to music, and going on long rides. He truly glowed whenever he was with her.

He is survived by his fiancé, Holly Lefebvre, of Albany; his parents, Ken Ross and Sherry Cowles, of Albany and Misty Carrier of Groton, Connecticut; his sister Chelsia Ross of Albany; his stepbrothers: Ryan Chayer of Albany and Zachary Chayer of Brownington; by his grandparents: Rebecca Ross and Gay Mason of Albany and Walt Ross of Lagrange, Texas; by his aunts and uncles: Kaleb Mason of Orleans, Angela Ross and Kevin Mason of Albany, and Tyler and Amanda Mason, of Albany; and many other aunts, uncles , cousins and relatives.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Deanna Card and Rick Carrier; and his cousins: Thomas Mason, Douglas Mason, and Dustin Mason.

Services will be held at the Curtis-Britch-Converse-Rushford and Bouffard Funeral Home at 4670 Darling Hill Road in Newport on Saturday, January 12, following calling hours from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Reverend Nathan Strong officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to Mason Memorial Arm Wrestling, care of Monte Mason 1264 Stage-Coach Road, Morrisville, Vermont 05661.

