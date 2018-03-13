Ray sentenced to 20 years to life

copyright the Chronicle March 14, 2018

NEWPORT — Following a confused and unpredictable hearing here last week, Jeffrey Ray was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Richard “Rick” Vreeland on May 25, 2015.

Mr. Vreeland was known as a generous man who took good care of his wife and children, driving truck to support them.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)