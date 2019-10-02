You know those bills that didn’t get paid?

by Tena Starr

If I owe you money and you don’t get paid this month, don’t think, at least not yet, that I’m a deadbeat. You see, my goats ate September’s bills last week. If eating bills actually made them go away, I’d probably thank the buggers (or eat some myself) but that’s not been my experience.

Now I know this is a version of the dog ate my homework, but in this case it’s true, and I have no good reason to publicly share that I am foolish enough to own goats, who also ate the toilet paper, by the way.