World dishwashing record shattered in Hardwick

copyright the Chronicle May 31, 2017

by Joseph Gresser

HARDWICK — For a while it looked like Bethany Dunbar’s biggest problem would be finding enough dirty dishes. The Center for an Agricultural Economy, where she works, had plenty of clean dishes. It has been collecting them to hold its own zero waste events and has created a 400-dish library to loan to other organizations wanting to do away with paper plates.

A warm sunny day, a rarity this spring, brought huge crowds to Hardwick’s Spring Festival Saturday and it seemed there would be plenty of dishwashers for the assault on the record.

Time passed. People finished their meals and deposited plates and bowls in the bins Ms. Dunbar had set out to collect used plates. Then they set off to do whatever needed to be done in the garden or around the house.

By 2:30 p.m., the time set for people to line up, there was only a fraction of the crowd that had been milling about Atkins Field only an hour before.

Ms. Dunbar and her fellows from the Center for an Agricultural Economy had reason to be nervous.

The plan was to break the Guinness Book of World Records mark for the most people simultaneously washing dishes. Ms. Dunbar said the Center and the Kiwanis Club, which sponsor Hardwick’s spring festival, hoped the attempt would inspire more people to attend.

