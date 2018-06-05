Work Commons will offer a new way of working

copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018

NEWPORT — Co-working spaces are usually found only in bigger cities, but developer Rick Woodward plans to open one to cap off his renovation of the Montgomery Ward building on Main Street here.

He and his daughter Jamie are looking forward to the September launch of The Work Commons, where entrepreneurs and telecommuters will be able to share a work space, an Internet connection, and, perhaps, new ideas.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)