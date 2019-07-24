Woman denies child cruelty in BB gun incident

In Superior Court

by David Dudley NEWPORT — A Newport woman was charged in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court here with two counts of child cruelty and one count of reckless endangerment following a July 19 incident when she allegedly shot a BB gun in the direction of her children.

