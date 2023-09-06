Woman charged in Orleans bicycle collision

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Thirty-nine-year-old Samuel Barbeau of Orleans was involved in a collision with an automobile while bicycling along Water Street there on August 26. He was transported to North Country Hospital in Newport and then on to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, for further treatment. According an affidavit from Vermont State Trooper Jesse Nash, Mr. Barbeau reported being unable to feel anything from his chest down.

Jennifer L. Sanville, 37, of Orleans appeared in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court on August 28 where she pled innocent to a felony charge of grossly negligent driving with a serious injury resulting and violating conditions of release….

