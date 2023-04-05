Wish made, wish granted

by Matthew Wilson

JAY — It was a magical day at the Jay-Westfield Elementary School on Thursday, as the Make-A-Wish Foundation gave a strong little girl the gift of her dreams. After dancers from the North Country School of Dance gave a themed presentation, young Kathryn Waters was given tickets for a vacation to Disney World to see her favorite characters in the Magic Kingdom.

“This is actually the fourteenth wish I’ve helped to grant,” Make-A-Wish fulfiller Judy Moulton said. She works with Make-A-Wish to help with the organization’s mission to give children struggling with sickness and disease experiences tailor-made to make them smile despite the circumstances of their health. Kathryn Waters, a little girl at Jay-Westfield Elementary School, has gone through two years of treatment for her own serious health problems….

