Winter carnival is part of Island Pond revival

by Meghan Wayland

ISLAND POND — Despite the heavy snow and bitter cold, downtown businesses thrived during the thirteenth annual winter carnival in Island Pond last weekend. For three days, the historic railroad hub boomed with activity. Downtown boasted a variety of indoor and outdoor family friendly events — many of which were geared toward snowmobilers. Among them were a lighted snowmobile parade on the iced-over lake, a best-in-show chili cookoff, a cornhole tournament at the Legion, and a cardboard sled race.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)