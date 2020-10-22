Willie the cow on I-91

ACCUSED: Willie the cow

AGE: 1

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21st at approximately 1120 hours Troopers with the VT State Police responded to a report of a large cow on I-91 South in

Newbury, near mile marker 107. The cow was located in the median near mile

marker 107.8. Troopers spoke with the owners of the cow who responded to the

area. The cow who was identified as Willie had escaped from his fenced in

enclosure. Willie made his way onto both the north and southbound lanes of the

interstate while Troopers slowed and directed oncoming traffic. Willie was

eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence and returned

home uninjured.