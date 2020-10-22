Willie the cow on I-91
ACCUSED: Willie the cow
AGE: 1
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On October 21st at approximately 1120 hours Troopers with the VT State Police responded to a report of a large cow on I-91 South in
Newbury, near mile marker 107. The cow was located in the median near mile
marker 107.8. Troopers spoke with the owners of the cow who responded to the
area. The cow who was identified as Willie had escaped from his fenced in
enclosure. Willie made his way onto both the north and southbound lanes of the
interstate while Troopers slowed and directed oncoming traffic. Willie was
eventually guided back through an opening in the interstate fence and returned
home uninjured.