Where does all the stuff go?

by Matthew Wilson

LYNDONVILLE — Recycling is becoming more and more important, and the list of things that can be recycled is growing. Recently, certain types of Styrofoam were added to the list of items accepted by recycling centers in the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District (NEKWMD). What began as a pilot program to see if the process for recycling Styrofoam would be viable in the area, machines specifically designed for the job have proved themselves.

Made by a company called Foam Cycle, the machines remove air from Styrofoam while heating the material in a way that is safe and dose not produce harmful gasses.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)