Westfield Town Meeting- Town roads opened to ATVs
by Mary Coyle
WESTFIELD — Following a lengthy discussion at Town Meeting here Tuesday, voters approved, by Australian ballot, a proposal to open town roads to ATVs. The vote was 58 to 41.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)